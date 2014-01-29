Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Flowers have an important role at Mass
J-P Mauro
Alex Trebek says he learned about the power of prayer in Catholic school

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Daniel Esparza
In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized and is online
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Cerith Gardiner
Kobe Bryant’s last great acts
Lifestyle

What Art and Gaming Have in Common

id iom
Share
Print
Humane Pursuits | Jan 29, 2014

Play is for people.

Art in its essence is neither practical nor religious. It is play.” – Carl Schmitt

A friend posted this quote on Facebook with the caption: “Food for thought.” Being an artist and an art enthusiast, it caught my attention and even bothered me. I parsed Schmitt’s statement over and over again, and I think I finally understand what he is claiming.

Art is like “play” in the sense that it’s not “practical.” It is something done for its own sake.

“What Do You Play?”

Every time I tell someone I was in a band during college, I’m asked the question “what do you play?” For at least three years I hesitated to call myself a musician because I felt mediocre and incompetent. In my mind, if I couldn’t play scales proficiently or read music fluently, then I wasn’t a musician.

Finally, only after recording two EPs and writing over twenty songs, did I consider myself a musician, still uncertain as to what that actually meant.

Think about the concept of the game. You can imagine any game you like: football, tennis, Scrabble, billiards. As long as your idea of the game involves activity, exertion or effort of some kind, which is directed toward an objective or goal, then it is a “game.” The Oxford English Dictionary defines “game” as “a form of play or sport, especially a competitive one played according to rules and decided by skill, strength, or luck.” Play anything too much or too long, and your parents or friends will demand that you do something “productive” or practical.

“Play” Is the Essence of Art, According to Carl Schmitt

He is on to something. It’s true: art isn’t practical in the sense that it provides temporal sustenance, serves a purely practical purpose or solves temporal problems. Neither is it strictly religious. While there is certainly religious art, not all art is religious, and neither do men or women make art for the sake of religion only.

When an athlete exerts his muscles to achieve a goal or your sibling exerts strategy to conquer you in Risk, they are striving to reach a goal or an end for its own sake. There is no practical purpose to their exertion. An artist does the same. There is no practical purpose for the choral arrangement, the woodcut, or the charcoal drawing. It has been made for its own sake.

Art is a kind of play. It is made within certain rules or parameters, but it is made for no practical purpose at all. And there is always something serious about play, isn’t there? When you’re young, there are monsters to kill. When you’re in high school, there’s an opposing team to beat. Play is often serious, because sometimes it feels like a matter of life or death. Sore losers aren’t esteemed for their display of virtue or fun, but they should be empathized with for their display of sincerity. To do and to do well is a heart muscle of being human.

I am coming to understand more and more that I am a musician. This need not imply that I am an excellent musician or not. What it does mean is that I am a player. By playing and writing music, I am lifted out of myself, and sometimes, I help lift others as well

It is important, I think, that we play sincerely and passionately, and that we make art for its own sake. In the end, it is those non-essential things which are so essential to being human, because they continually raise us above the petty and the non-essential. As we form them, they form us, and we are reminded of transcendent realities.

Oh, and I play guitar. What do you play?

Courtesy of Humane Pursuits

Tags:
ArtCultureEntertainmentRelationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Ask St. Joseph to be your protector with this prayer
  3. Daily Catholic Prayer
    If you are a procrastinator, here’s a prayer to the Holy …
  4. Salvador Aragones
    What did people eat in Old Testament times?
  5. Fr. Edward Looney
    Similarities between Our Lady’s two apparitions on February …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    How Ferrero Rocher chocolates were inspired by the Virgin Mary
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer to be a better spouse
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Remembering Kobe Bryant: Formed and saved by his Catholic faith
John Burger
Restoration of Ghent Altarpiece reveals surprising face on the “Lamb of God”
Philip Kosloski
Rarely seen photos of Fatima visionaries, Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope: Midwives might have the most noble of all professions
Philip Kosloski
Why do priests drop a piece of host into the chalice?
Calah Alexander
The 3 best exercises for women over 40
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]