Libyans Confined to Homes as Bombing Continues Against Islamic Militants

Benghazi — “Bombings continue, although with less intensity compared to yesterday,” Monsignor Sylvester Carmel Magro, Apostolic Vicar of Benghazi told Fides Agency. His comments come as General Khalifa Haftar’s forces continue their offensive to wrest control of the city from Islamist groups.

“We know little of what is happening because we are imprisoned in our homes and the area of the fighting is relatively far away from where we are,” said Monsignor Magro. “We live as hermits locked in the house or in hospitals. We hear the roar of the bombing but we do not know exactly where they are concentrated,” said the Apostolic Vicar who concluded by renewing the call to pray for Libya.