Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Watch Andrea Bocelli’s sublime Easter concert
Philip Kosloski
4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
Gelsomino Del Guercio
7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of St. Michael
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Pablo Cesio
Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end of the coronavirus goes viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of May
Lucandrea Massaro
This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the Shroud of Turin
Spirituality

A New Look at Where Jesus Grew Up

Ken Dark
Share
Print
John Burger | Mar 06, 2015

Archaeologists uncover evidence about a house that may have been the Holy Family’s.

So much of Jesus Christ’s life before his public ministry is shrouded in mystery. Aside from things like the Infancy Narratives and the account of the finding in the Temple, we don’t know all that much.

Now, however, we may know the place where he lived with Mary and Joseph.

And if, ultimately, the answer to the headline in the journal Biblical Archaeology Review, “Has Jesus’ Nazareth House Been Found,” is no, at least we have learned a little more of the environment in which the Christ Child grew up.

For the first time, a first-century home buried underneath a convent in Nazareth has been studied by professional archaeologists, and while they cannot affirm with 100% certainty that this was the home of the Holy Family, what they found sheds light on first-century Jewish life in Galilee.

“As with most of these things, there is no smoking gun, say, an inscription in Aramaic saying ‘Jesus slept here,’” scripture scholar Ben Witherington told Aleteia in an email. “What we do have is one or two small houses from the right period which tells us what homes in Jesus’ day would have looked like. The fact that one of them is under a church may be significant, so — is it possible they have found a home that belonged to Jesus’ family? Yes, I suppose. Is there any high degree of certainty about it?  No. Not yet at least.”

The site was actually first excavated in the 1880s, but not professionally. The Sisters of Nazareth built a convent, discovered an ancient cistern and did a little digging, assisted by workmen and school children.

The convent is still in operation, across the street from Nazareth’s imposing Basilica of the Annunciation.

“They exposed a complex sequence of unusually well preserved archaeological features, including Crusader-period walls and vaults, a Byzantine cave-church, Roman-period tombs and other rock-cut and built structures,” archaeologist Ken Dark wrote in Biblical Archaeology Review.

Aside from some artifacts the sisters put on display in their museum, little attention was paid to the site, except for some studies made in 1936 by a French Jesuit, Henri Senès. His notes were known only to the sisters until 2006, when they shared them with Dark and his Nazareth Archaeological Project. Some tantalizing evidence began to emerge as Dark’s team reexamined the entire site.

For example, they found “probable fragments of limestone vessels” on the site. According to Jewish law, limestone vessels are not subject to impurity, the inhabitants of the first-century home likely were Jews.

Pottery also provides evidence of a wider cultural divide in the area of Nazareth amid which Jesus grew up. Archaeological sites to the north featured a wide range of artifacts, included imported pottery, indicating the metropolitan world of the Roman empire, while sites closer to Nazareth featured artifacts including the aforementioned limestone vessels that indicated Jewish culture. This suggests “a more conservative attitude to religious belief and concepts of purity and reject[ed] ‘Roman’ culture as a whole,” Dark, a professor at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom, writes.

Nowhere else in the Roman Empire is there such a seemingly clear-cut boundary between people accepting and those rejecting Roman culture, even along the imperial Roman frontiers. This suggests that the Nazareth area was unusual for the strength of its anti-Roman sentiment and/or the strength of its Jewish identity.

“Was this the house where Jesus grew up? It is impossible to say on archaeological grounds,” Dark concludes. “On the other hand, there is no good archaeological reason why such an identification should be discounted.”

Tags:
ArchaeologyJesus Christ
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Kathleen N. Hattrup
    Pope asks us to add these 2 prayers to end of Rosary in month of …
  3. Pablo Cesio
    Six-year-old boy praying on his knees in the street for the end …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    4 Amazing Eucharistic miracles from the last 20 years
  5. Silvia Lucchetti
    “I’ll watch over you for what you’ve done”: A …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Jesus appeared to his apostles during a lockdown
  7. Edifa
    How to get rid of bad thoughts
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Ask God to send angels to protect your local hospital
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]