Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Philip Kosloski
Pray this prayer when using holy water to bless yourself
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis enjoys viral Nativity image called “Let Mum Rest”
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
Zoe Romanowsky
20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about marriage
Philip Kosloski
How to bless your home with Epiphany chalk
Łukasz Kobeszko
In ‘The Two Popes’ movie, what is truth and what is fiction?
Spirituality

Pope Francis Prays Before The Shroud of Turin

Share
Print
Diane Montagna | Jun 21, 2015

At Angelus, calls himself a “grandson” of that blessed land

TURIN —  Pope Francis on Sunday visited the northern Italian city of Turin, to pray before the Holy Shroud. Hundreds of thousands of people have travelled as pilgrims to the city’s cathedral to venerate what many believe is the burial cloth of Jesus Christ.

The Shroud of Turin is on display from April 19th – June 24th.

The Pope spent several minutes praying before the Shroud, which is kept in a protective glass case. He then moved toward the Shroud, touched his hand to the case in an act of veneration and love, and quietly moved away.

At noonday, following the celebration of Holy Mass in a packed Turin square, the Pope commented on the Shroud during his Sunday Angelus address. 

Extolling the Lord’s sacrificial love, the Pope said: “An icon of this love is the Shroud, which has again drawn so many people to Turin. The Shroud attracts people to the face and broken body of Jesus and, at the same time, urges us on towards every person who is suffering and unjustly persecuted. It urges on in the same direction as Jesus’ gift of love.”

In May, 2010 Pope Benedict XVI made a pilgrimage to Turin’s cathedral to visit the Holy Shroud, and delivered a moving and memorable meditation on the shroud as an icon of Holy Saturday. He said, “This face, these hands and these feet, this side, this whole body speaks. It is itself a word we can hear in the silence. How does the Shroud speak? It speaks with blood, and blood is life!”

Pope Benedict continued: “The Shroud is an icon written in blood, the blood of a man who was scourged, crowned with thorns, crucified and whose right side was pierced. The image impressed upon the shroud is that of a dead man, but the blood speaks of his life. Every trace of blood speaks of love and of life. Especially that huge stain near his rib, made by the blood and water that flowed copiously from a great wound inflicted by the tip of a Roman spear. That blood and that water speak of life. It is like a spring that murmurs in the silence.”

Here below we publish an English translation of the Pope Francis’ Angelus address. 

*** 

“At the end of this celebration, our thoughts go to the Virgin Mary, a loving a caring mother towards all her children, whom Jesus entrusted to us on the Cross as he offered Himself in the greatest act of love. An icon of this love is the Shroud [of Turin], which has again drawn so many people to Turin. The Shroud attracts people to the face and tortured body of Jesus and, at the same time, urges us on toward ever person who is suffering and unjustly persecuted. It urges us on in the same direction as Jesus’ gift of love. “The love us Christ urges us on”: these words of St. Paul were the motto of Giuseppe Benedetto Cottolengo.

Recalling the apostolic fervor of so many holy priests of this region, beginning with Don Bosco, whose bicentennial of birth we remember, with gratitude I greet you, priests and religious. You dedicate yourselves with commitment to pastoral work, and you are close to the people and their problems. I encourage you to carry forward your ministry with joy, always focusing on what is essential to the proclamation of the Gospel. And as I thank you, brother bishops of Piedmont and Valle d’Aosta, for your presence, I urge you to stay close to your priests with paternal affection and warm closeness.

To the Holy Virgin, I entrust this city and the surrounding area and those who live therein, that they may be enabled to live in justice, peace and fraternity. In particular, I entrust to her the families, young people, elderly, prisoners and all those who suffer, with a special thought for leukemia patients on today’s National Day against Leukemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma. May Mary the Consolatrix, Queen of Turin and Piedmont, make firm your faith, make sure your hope, and make fruitful your charity, that you may be the “salt and light” of this blessed land, of which I am grandson.”

Diane Montagna is Rome correspondent for Alteteia’s English edition.

 

 

Tags:
Pope FrancisShroud of TurinSunday Readings
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Daniel Esparza
    In case you didn’t know, the Vatican Library has been digitized …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Why the Queen’s Christmas tree will stay up for another …
  4. Zelda Caldwell
    Over 6 million Catholics in the Philippines join “Black …
  5. Sarah Robsdottir
    Video of boy singing to baby brother with Down syndrome goes …
  6. Columbia Staff
    Catholic hero: This Medal of Honor recipient turned to St. …
  7. Fr. Isaac Augustine Morales, O.P.
    Review of ‘A Hidden Life’: Where heaven and earth …
  8. Zoe Romanowsky
    20-year-old filmmaker wins award for powerful 1-minute film about …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Aleteia
Abandoned dog finds comfort with Baby Jesus … photos go viral
Zelda Caldwell
The Vatican’s display of Nativity scenes celebrates the birth of Jesus
Philip Kosloski
The beautiful Polish tradition of breaking bread on Christmas Eve
J-P Mauro
Did angels build these amazing churches?
Cerith Gardiner
10 Irish Christmas traditions you might want to adopt
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]