Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis’ daily schedule?
Daniel Esparza
The only “signed” book in the Old Testament
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
News

Serious Argument: The Right to Marry a Robot

Share
Print
Denyse O'Leary | Aug 26, 2015

"Love-bots" may not be sci-fi for much longer.

From “A.I. Thee Wed,” by Gary Marchant, professor of emerging technologies, law, and ethics at ASU Slate :

Based on the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage, he writes,

Robot-human marriages might be next on the list. Probably not soon, admittedly, but it nevertheless will be an inevitable part of our future. Indeed, some critics of same-sex marriage, including some conservative Christian opponents of gay marriage, have argued that the court’s recognition of same-sex marriage would inevitably lead to robotic-human marriages. There has recently been a burst of cogent accounts of human-robot sex and love in popular culture: Her and Ex Machina, the AMC drama series Humans, and the novel Love in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction. These fictional accounts of human-robot romantic relationships follow David Levy’s compelling, even if reluctant, argument for the inevitability of human-robot love and sex in his 2007 work Love and Sex With Robots. If you don’t think human-robot sex and love will be a growing reality of the future, read Levy’s book, and you will be convinced.

Or just look at the marketplace. Sex “dolls” have become more and more realistic in appearance and touch, and one company recently announced that it was developing a sexbot with artificial intelligence that can talk back and express emotions. As Levy points out, the first to explore and benefit from robot-human sexual relationships may be individuals with physical or psychological impairments that limit their ability to have sex with other people.

Robot-human marriage is not about robot rights; it is about the right of a human to choose to marry a robot.

So this is an argument for the right to marry something that is not human and not a self. That was bound to happen, of course, as the concept of marriage degenerates from a covenant down to a status marker. Forcing others to recognize one’s machine as a spouse would be a social triumph, of sorts.

There are, of course, those who think we can teach machines to understand us, but the problem is, one can’t “teach” a machine to have a self or care.

And others, more ambitious still, think that AI will make religion obsolete:

… the only way for there to be a good future is if we save ourselves. No gods will save us because there are no gods—unless we become gods.

We’ve heard all that stuff before and it has always ended in catastrophe.

Here’s a thought: Why would one not want a robotic dog or cat? Speaking as a cat person, I would say that there would be no point in it; an actual cat exists independently of my wishes, and his willingness to allow me to serve him ( ;) ) is an expression of the world outside myself. I didn’t program him, and he doesn’t exist to be just whatever I need. Keeps one sane.

If AI were ever to reach the point of marriage to robots, people would essentially be marrying themselves. But perhaps that is what many now want.

See also:

Will robots really take over? That depends. It depends on what people can do that machines can’t do.

Would you marry an intelligent robot or just stay single? Such scenarios depend on the assumption that a machine can be conscious.

People seem to be turning against the i[can’t]Carebots—robot caregivers for the elderly. Modern medicine has given us the four generation family, good or bad, where grandfather is alive at the same time as his great-grandchildren.

Robotic caregivers are a bad idea (but not just for the obvious reasons) If we look at it from an economic perspective, the pension money a senior spends on assisted living is not wasted. It is recycled back into the economy as someone else’s salary.

Denyse O’Leary is a Canadian journalist, author, and blogger.  This article first appeared at MercatorNet.  It is reprinted here with kind permission.

Tags:
Technology
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  3. Jeffrey Bruno
    The church that rose when the towers fell
  4. Cerith Gardiner
    5 Ways Mark Wahlberg impresses and surprises us
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
  6. Philip Kosloski
    When an emperor tried to carry Jesus’ cross with great …
  7. Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
    Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    Police issue list of 15 apps your children should avoid
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?
Fr. Antonio Maria Cardenas, ORC
This is what it’s like to see an angel
Larry Peterson
The patron saint of the souls in purgatory was visited by a friar suffering there
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW