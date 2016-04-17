The Anatomy Drawings of Leonardo, Now Available Online

Royal Collection Trust/© Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2016

Maybe this is yet another reason to say “God save the Queen”: dozens of Leonardo da Vinci’s anatomy drawings, so far reserved for those who visited Buckingham Palace, have been carefully digitalized and made available for you, lucky internaut.

But besides this collection of the beautiful, intricate and detailed drawings and sketches of the Italian Renaissance master, along with his notes and observations, the Royal Collection Trust has also launched an iPad application that compiles the whole 268 pages of the da Vinci notebooks.

This is no coloring book, but you might enjoy trying to copy some of these!