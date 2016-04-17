The Anatomy Drawings of Leonardo, Now Available Online

Buckingham Palace’s Royal Collection Trust makes its collection available for everyone with an Internet connection
But besides this collection of the beautiful, intricate and detailed drawings and sketches of the Italian Renaissance master, along with his notes and observations, the Royal Collection Trust has also launched an iPad application that compiles the whole 268 pages of the da Vinci notebooks.
This is no coloring book, but you might enjoy trying to copy some of these!
