Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Philip Kosloski
The top 12 saints according to Google searches
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Art & Culture

Your brain is not a computer, so you should not treat is as one

TECHNOLOGY
By Laurent T | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Daniel Esparza | May 28, 2016

Experts in artificial intelligence explain the idea of our brains “storing information” is but a metaphor.

Your brain is not empty, but it’s not full of stuff either. As Robert Epstein explains in his article at AEON, “No matter how hard they try, brain scientists and cognitive psychologists will never find a copy of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony in the brain.” Yet from the decade computers were invented — the 1940s — to our day, all kinds of experts on human behavior have insisted on the idea that the human brain works as a computer; that is, in a nutshell, that the brain stores information.

Think of a newborn. Epstein stresses the fact that a healthy human newborn is already “equipped with more than a dozen reflexes – ready-made reactions to certain stimuli that are important for its survival.” But, more importantly, “newborns come equipped with powerful learning mechanisms that allow them to change rapidly so they can interact increasingly effectively with their world, even if that world is unlike the one their distant ancestors faced.”

So we are born, then, with senses, reflexes and learning mechanisms. When you think of it, that’s already a lot of stuff! What are we then born without? According to Epstein, “information, data, rules, software, knowledge, lexicons, representations, algorithms, programs, models, memories, images, processors, subroutines, encoders, decoders, symbols, or buffers – design elements that allow digital computers to behave somewhat intelligently. Not only are we not born with such things, we also don’t develop them – ever.”

Put aside the computer science jargon, and you’ll find a clear, compelling idea: computers do have a physical memory. They really store information. They do retrieve it. They are always guided by an algorithm that tells them exactly what to do and how.

And yes, you already guessed it: we don’t. But we have always used metaphors to refer to human intelligence. As explained by the expert in artificial intelligence George Zarkadakis in his book In Our Own Image, for example, “the invention of hydraulic engineering in the 3rd century BC led to the popularity of a hydraulic model of human intelligence, the idea that the flow of different fluids in the body – the ‘humours’ – accounted for both our physical and mental functioning. The hydraulic metaphor persisted for more than 1,600 years, handicapping medical practice all the while”; the same thing happened in the 16th century, when “automata powered by springs and gears had been devised, eventually inspiring leading thinkers such as René Descartes to assert that humans are complex machines.”

It seems it was only natural we ended up using the metaphor that reflects the most advanced kind of technology of our current era, as our forefathers did. As Epstein clearly explains, “The idea that humans must be information processors just because computers are information processors is just plain silly, and when, some day, the IP metaphor is finally abandoned, it will almost certainly be seen that way by historians, just as we now view the hydraulic and mechanical metaphors to be silly … We are organisms, not computers. Get over it. Let’s get on with the business of trying to understand ourselves, but without being encumbered by unnecessary intellectual baggage. The IP metaphor has had a half-century run, producing few, if any, insights along the way. The time has come to hit the DELETE key.”

You can (and probably, should — it is really good!) read the whole article here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Science
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  4. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
  5. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
  6. Patty Knap
    Holy relics of Jesus’ crib to be returned to Bethlehem
  7. Cecilia Music
    Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
  8. J-P Mauro
    Andre Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW