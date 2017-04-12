Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Watch Andrea Bocelli’s sublime Easter concert
Aleteia
Here’s how to celebrate Easter Thursday at home
Cerith Gardiner
8 Beautiful names for a baby girl born around Easter
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
Why the pope’s blessing on March 27 is absolutely unique
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope Francis leads moving hour of prayer before vacant St. Peter’s Square
Larry Peterson
Yes, there’s actually a St. Corona! And her remains are in Northern Italy
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Full text from Pope Francis’ homily for the special ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Pope gave special blessing on March 27, usually reserved for Christmas and Easter
Maria Paola Daud
Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s for pope’s ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing
Spirituality

How much might Judas’ 30 pieces of silver be worth today?

Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski

In today’s currency, the reward for betraying Jesus was worth less than you might think.

Did Judas betray Jesus for the money? It is difficult to go back in time to discover the exact intentions of Judas Iscariot, but we can at the very least examine the price Judas was paid for his betrayal and see if the money was tempting enough to make a man hand over his friend to certain death.

Let’s first look at the Gospel passage found in the book of Matthew.

Then one of the twelve, who was called Judas Iscariot, went to the chief priests and said, “What will you give me if I deliver him to you?” And they paid him thirty pieces of silver. And from that moment he sought an opportunity to betray him. (Matthew 26:14-15)

In Biblical terms, this is not the first time thirty pieces of silver are mentioned. In the book of Zechariah, the prophet is paid the same amount for his daily wage as a shepherd.

Then I said to them, “If it seems right to you, give me my wages; but if not, keep them.” And they weighed out as my wages thirty shekels of silver. Then the Lord said to me, “Cast it into the treasury”—the lordly price at which I was paid off by them. So I took the thirty shekels of silver and cast them into the treasury in the house of the Lord. (Zechariah 11:12-14)

Additionally, in the book of Exodus thirty pieces of silver was the cost of a slave who was killed.

If the ox gores a slave, male or female, the owner shall give to their master thirty shekels of silver, and the ox shall be stoned. (Exodus 21:32)

What does this all mean in today’s current economy?

There are several different interpretations. One theory is that the pieces of silver used to pay Judas were equivalent to a Roman denarius. A Roman soldier, for example, was paid about 225 denarii per year. In comparison, a modern-day US military soldier earns about $25,000 a year. In this interpretation, Judas would have been paid about $3,000 in today’s value.

On the other hand, various biblical scholars instead point to Exodus, where it describes thirty pieces of silver as the price of a slave. According to CNN’s Freedom Project, dedicated to ending modern-day slavery, “In 2009, the average price of a slave was $90.”

Based on these interpretations, Judas could have been paid anywhere between $90 and $3,000 in today’s sums.

With that in mind, did Judas betray Jesus for the money? One can only theorize, but what is clear is that thirty pieces of silver were poor compensation for the great evil they bought, as Judas himself tragically realized.

Then Judas, his betrayer, seeing that Jesus had been condemned, deeply regretted what he had done. He returned the thirty pieces of silver to the chief priests and elders, saying “I have sinned in betraying innocent blood.”

They said, “What is that to us? Look to it yourself.” Flinging the money into the temple, he departed and went off and hanged himself. (Matthew 27:3-5)

Tags:
Holy Week
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Lucandrea Massaro
    This 3D “carbon copy” of Jesus was created using the …
  3. Tom Hoopes
    Fatima’s shepherd children versus the coronavirus
  4. Gelsomino Del Guercio
    7 Sanctuaries linked by a straight line: The legendary Sword of …
  5. Aleteia
    Watch the live-streaming of the Holy Shroud of Turin here
  6. Aleteia
    A complete guide to Celebrate Easter Sunday at home
  7. Matthew Becklo
    10 Movies for Holy Week that are streaming now
  8. Maria Paola Daud
    Miraculous crucifix from 1522 plague moved to St. Peter’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]