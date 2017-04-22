Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Philip Kosloski
Want to turn your life around? Pray this prayer of St. Benedict
Philip Kosloski
What is Pope Francis' daily schedule?
Philip Kosloski
Can Catholics use or wear crystals for healing?

Editor's choice
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can't walk and he can't see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World's smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Daniel Esparza
The oldest continuously operating library in the world is in this Egyptian monastery.
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Celebrate the Immaculate Conception with Schubert’s “Ave Maria”

J-P Mauro

Anastasiya Petryshak gives a lovely chamber performance.

Today, December 8th, marks the solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, during which we contemplate the pristine nature of the Ark of the New Covenant. Mary was conceived free of sin in order to provide the pure vessel able to contain the Divinity of Christ. We wanted to celebrate this Holy day of obligation with this lovely recording of Schubert’s “Ave Maria”, performed by the talented violinist Anastasiya Petryshak.

Accompanied by an orchestra of 10, Petryshak gives a lovely performance that stays true to Schubert’s arrangement. The 23-year-old violinist may be young, but she is no new face on the scene of classical music. Having made her debut as an orchestral soloist at the age of 15, she is already a seasoned veteran.

In her career she has played with some of the top names in the industry — Sofia Gubaidulina, Salvatore Accardo, Rocco Filippini, Gianluigi Gelmetti — as well as with Andrea Bocelli, who has has utilized her as a soloist since she was 15. According to Wikipedia she is specialized in the use of antique Cremonese instruments including Stradivari, Amanti, Guarneri del Gesu and more.

Schubert wrote the piece in 1825, under the title “Ellen’s Third Song”, as a part of a setting of seven songs from Walter Scott’s popular epic poem, The Lady of the Lake. It became one of his most popular works, only becoming known as “Ave Maria” after it was recorded as such by many 20th century singers.

Song: Ave Maria (Schubert) | Singer: Anastasiya Petryshak

Anastasiya Petryshak

Hometown: Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine

Fun Fact: Anastasiya Petryshak began studying music at the age of 5, with piano. As she developed she chose the violin as her focus. She debuted as a soloist at the age of 15. At age 17, she graduated from the Arrigo Boito Conservatory, in Parma, with highest marks. She has worked with many international artists since she got her start. In particular, she has been soloing for Andre Bocelli since she was 15.

Website: http://www.anastasiyapetryshak.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Petryshak.Anastasiya/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/APetryshak
Tags:
Cecilia
