Cinematic Pop brings full orchestration to your favorite tunes

The artists known as Cinematic Pop are a full orchestra that performs fresh, grand arrangements of popular songs. The group melds pop music into the style of popular movie themes, which gives the audience new reference while listening to their favorite tunes.

The project is the brain-child of Mormon composer Rob Gardner, who is a graduate of Brigham Young University and previously performed as a song and dance man and composed sacred music. Gardner arranges the music, conducts the orchestra in performances, and acts as producer for the band.

Cinematic Pop grew widely popular after they auditioned for America’s Got Talent in the 2016 season, for which they were rewarded with a resounding “yes” from all four judges. Unfortunately, they had to drop out of the competition before the judges made the cuts because of scheduling conflicts. However, based on their performance, we believe they would have made it deep into the contest.

Soloing on “Hallelujah” is 16-year-old McKenna Breinholt, whose melancholy treatment of Leonard Cohen’s standard received much acclaim. She was also half of the vocal duet at their audition for America’s Got Talent. Had the band remained in the show, she would most likely have been featured again.

