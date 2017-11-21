A student’s prayer, by St. Thomas Aquinas

It’s not easy being a student. In fact, it is not supposed to be. School, at any level – from pre-K to grad school — is meant to be challenging. Paraphrasing St. John of the Cross, “to come to enjoy what you don’t know, you must go through what you don’t know,” and even though learning is a deeply satisfying experience, the process itself can often be frustratingly hard, and we might find ourselves in need of a little help from our friends.

That’s where St. Thomas Aquinas, patron saint of scholars, walks in: here’s a prayer he himself wrote, addressing God as the source of all knowledge.