Cerith Gardiner
10 Jobs that are perfect for Catholics
Daniel Esparza
The third largest statue in the U.S. is a Marian image in the Rocky Mountains
Matthew Green
At 98, this Brazilian Capuchin has become a sensation on social media
Kathleen N. Hattrup
Possible miracle revealed in exclusive photos

Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Dolors Massot
Photo of three Italian grandmothers with migrant children in their laps goes viral in Italy
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Matthew Green
Italian priest concelebrates his 100th birthday Mass with his 4 sons, also priests
Philip Kosloski
St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
Gelsomino Del Guercio and Matthew Green
A priest called the “wrong” number … and God made great things happen.
Spirituality

A student’s prayer, by St. Thomas Aquinas

Thomas Aquinas
Public Domain
Daniel Esparza | Nov 21, 2017

Never too early to get this memorized!

It’s not easy being a student. In fact, it is not supposed to be. School, at any level – from pre-K to grad school — is meant to be challenging. Paraphrasing St. John of the Cross, “to come to enjoy what you don’t know, you must go through what you don’t know,” and even though learning is a deeply satisfying experience, the process itself can often be frustratingly hard, and we might find ourselves in need of a little help from our friends.

That’s where St. Thomas Aquinas, patron saint of scholars, walks in: here’s a prayer he himself wrote, addressing God as the source of all knowledge.

Creator of all things, true source of light and wisdom, origin of all being, graciously let a ray of your light penetrate the darkness of my understanding.

Take from me the double darkness in which I have been born, an obscurity of sin and ignorance.

Give me a keen understanding, a retentive memory, and the ability to grasp things correctly and fundamentally.

Grant me the talent of being exact in my explanations and the ability to express myself with thoroughness and charm.

Point out the beginning, direct the progress, and help in the completion.  I ask this through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen.

 

 

Tags:
Prayers for a Particular NeedSaints
