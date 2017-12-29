List of Saints from the United States of America

Are any of these holy people from your hometown?
Take a look at the following list and discover the lives of these holy Americans. You may find out one of the saints was born in your hometown!
*List Updated on January 14, 2010
Canonized
Beatified
Venerable
Ven. Samuel Charles Mazzuchelli
Ven. Mary Angeline Teresa McCrory
Ven. María Consuelo Sanjurjo Santos
Servant of God
Servant of God Vincent Robert Capodanno
Servant of God Maria Esperanza de Bianchini
Servant of God Demetrius Augustine Gallitzin
Servant of God Mary Elizabeth Lange
Servant of God Rose Hawthorne Lathrop
Servant of God Mary Virginia Merrick
Servant of God Francis J. Parater
Servant of God Bernard J. Quinn
Servant of God Augustine Tolton
Servant of God Edward Joseph Flanagan
Servant of God Charlene Richard
Servant of God Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue
Servant of God Father J. Verbis Lafleur
Servant of God Nicholas Black Elk
Servant of God Rhoda Greer Wise
