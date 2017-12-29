Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Spirituality

List of Saints from the United States of America

NUN
Public Domain
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski

Are any of these holy people from your hometown?

Over the past several years Aleteia has written various articles highlighting Catholics of the United States who have been canonized or are in the process of canonization. Many of these saints were born on American soil, while others came from others countries to toil and labor in this country until their death.

Take a look at the following list and discover the lives of these holy Americans. You may find out one of the saints was born in your hometown!

*List Updated on January 14, 2010

Canonized

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

St. John Neumann

St. Rose Philippine Duchesne

St. Katharine Drexel

St. Théodore Guérin

St. Damien de Veuster

St. Marianne Cope

St. Kateri Tekakwitha

St. Junípero Serra

Beatified

Bl. Francis Xavier Seelos

Bl. Teresa Demjanovich

Bl. Stanley Rother

Bl. Solanus Casey

Bl. James Miller

Venerable

Ven. Cornelia Connelly

Ven. Michael J. McGivney

Ven. Henriette DeLille

Ven. Nelson Baker

Ven. Fulton J. Sheen

Ven. Celestina Bottego

Ven. Aloysius Schwartz

Ven. Samuel Charles Mazzuchelli

Ven. Maria Teresa Dudzik

Ven. Pierre Toussaint

Ven. Maria Kaupas

Ven. Félix Varela

Ven. Frederic Baraga

Ven. Mary Angeline Teresa McCrory

Ven. Alphonse Gallegos

Ven. Patrick Peyton

Ven. Norbert McAuliffe

Ven. Antonietta Giugliano

Ven. María Consuelo Sanjurjo Santos

Servant of God

Servant of God Simon Bruté

Servant of God Vincent Robert Capodanno

Servant of God Walter Ciszek

Servant of God Terence Cooke

Servant of God Dorothy Day

Servant of God Maria Esperanza de Bianchini

Servant of God Cora Evans

Servant of God Demetrius Augustine Gallitzin

Servant of God John Hardon

Servant of God Isaac Hecker

Servant of God Emil Kapaun

Servant of God Mary Elizabeth Lange

Servant of God Rose Hawthorne Lathrop

Servant of God Mary Virginia Merrick

Servant of God Joseph Muzquiz

Servant of God Francis J. Parater

Servant of God Ida Peterfy

Servant of God Bernard J. Quinn

Servant of God Augustine Tolton

Servant of God Edward Joseph Flanagan

Servant of God Charlene Richard

Servant of God Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue

Servant of God Father J. Verbis Lafleur

Servant of God Nicholas Black Elk

Servant of God Rhoda Greer Wise

Servant of God Joseph Walijewski

