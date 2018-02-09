Three classic Catholic jokes

Do you know the one about the three hermits in the cave?
Q: How many people can you fit in one Honda?
A: According to the Bible, all twelve disciples were in one Accord.
Three hermits are sharing a cave in the desert. One afternoon, a horse runs by. Ten years later, one hermit says: “What a beautiful white horse that was.”
After another then years, the other hermit replies: “It wasn’t white. It was gray.”
Another ten years go by and the third hermit says: “I’m out of here. All you two do is argue.”
