Three classic Catholic jokes

The children were lined up in the cafeteria of a Catholic elementary school for lunch. At the head of the table was a large pile of apples. The nun made a note, and posted it on the apple tray: “Take only one. God is watching.” Moving further along the lunch line, at the other end of the table was a large pile of chocolate chip cookies. One child whispered to another: “Take all you want. God is watching the apples.”

Q: How many people can you fit in one Honda?

A: According to the Bible, all twelve disciples were in one Accord.

Three hermits are sharing a cave in the desert. One afternoon, a horse runs by. Ten years later, one hermit says: “What a beautiful white horse that was.”

After another then years, the other hermit replies: “It wasn’t white. It was gray.”

Another ten years go by and the third hermit says: “I’m out of here. All you two do is argue.”