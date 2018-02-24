Jesus’ fundamental teachings on prayer

Reconciling with others before praying, being bold, and not using empty phrases make a world of difference.
Pray without a desire to be seen
And when you pray, you must not be like the hypocrites; for they love to stand and pray in the synagogues and at the street corners, that they may be seen by men. Truly, I say to you, they have their reward. But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret; and your Father who sees in secret will reward you. (Matthew 6:5-6)
Reconcile with others before praying
[I]f you are offering your gift at the altar, and there remember that your brother has something against you, leave your gift there before the altar and go; first be reconciled to your brother, and then come and offer your gift. (Matthew 5:23-24)
Pray before making any important decisions
In these days he went out into the hills to pray; and all night he continued in prayer to God. And when it was day, he called his disciples, and chose from them twelve, whom he named apostles. (Luke 6:12-13)
Do not pray with empty phrases
And in praying do not heap up empty phrases as the Gentiles do; for they think that they will be heard for their many words. (Matthew 6:7)
Be bold and believe God will answer your prayer
Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you receive it, and you will. (Mark 11:24)
