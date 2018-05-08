Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your day in a beautiful way: Subscribe to Aleteia's daily newsletter here.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Church

Padre Pio’s heart to visit Philippines

Wikimedia
Share
Print
Aleteia | May 08, 2018

As Filipinos mark a Year of Clergy and Consecrated Life, relic of this saintly priest to visit the islands for 20 days in October

The relic of St. Pio of Pietrelcina will be in the Philippines for 20 days this October.

Plans are still being confirmed, but it is thought that Padre Pio’s heart will be in Manila for Luzon, Cebu for the Visayas and Davao for Mindanao for three days each.

Fr. Joselin Gonda, rector of the National Shrine of St. Pio in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, said the relic of Padre Pio will be in the country for at least 20 days, from Oct. 6 to 26.

Plans are being organized with the bishops’ conference.

Read more:
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this powerful prayer
Read more:
Pope Francis to venerate Padre Pio’s relics
Read more:
4 Quick facts about the veneration of relics
Tags:
Padre Pio
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Patty Knap
    Singer Andrea Bocelli venerates the body of St. Padre Pio
  3. Elizabeth Zuranski
    There’s a hidden prayer in the final petition of the Hail …
  4. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  5. Philip Kosloski
    Before praying the Rosary, offer this short prayer of love
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This statue of Jesus was intentionally submerged in the …
  7. Anna O'Neil
    You’re not crazy, mama: This “rare” breastfeeding condition …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW