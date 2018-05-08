Padre Pio’s heart to visit Philippines

The relic of St. Pio of Pietrelcina will be in the Philippines for 20 days this October.

Plans are still being confirmed, but it is thought that Padre Pio’s heart will be in Manila for Luzon, Cebu for the Visayas and Davao for Mindanao for three days each.

Fr. Joselin Gonda, rector of the National Shrine of St. Pio in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, said the relic of Padre Pio will be in the country for at least 20 days, from Oct. 6 to 26.

Plans are being organized with the bishops’ conference.