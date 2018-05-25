Here’s why Padre Pio’s father went to New York

He only lived there for a few years and then went back to Italy...
As a young boy Pio had related to his parents a desire to become a religious and they asked a local Capuchin community of friars if they would accept him. At the time Pio only had about three years of public school education and the friars said he needed more in order to be admitted.
Convinced his son was destined to become a priest, Padre Pio’s father, Grazio, made it his priority to earn the money Pio needed for a decent education. Instead of searching for local work, Grazio went to the “Land of Opportunity,” the United States of America.
Grazio worked as a laborer in Jamaica, Long Island, New York, as well as Flushing, New York. With his work in New York, he was able to send enough money back to secure a teacher for Pio. A tutor was able to educate Pio enough that at the age of 15, Pio entered the Capuchin novitiate on January 6, 1903, and began his road to the priesthood.
According to a relative of the family, “When [Grazio] got back to Pietrelcina people would ask, ‘Where did you find work, where did you stay?’ So a small Italian enclave developed there in Flushing.” This is why some relatives of Padre Pio moved to New York, creating a unique relationship between a popular Italian saint and the United States.
Consequently, one of the most popular saints of all time was only able to become a priest because of the hard work of his father in New York.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?