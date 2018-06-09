Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

Padre Pio prayed this prayer to the Virgin Mary every first Saturday

Fair Use | Unknown
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | Jun 09, 2018

He began each month consecrating himself to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

St. Pio of Pietrelcina (affectionately known as “Padre Pio”) had a deep devotion to the Blessed Mother. He said once, “Let us endeavor, like so many elect souls, to follow this blessed Mother, to walk always close to her, not following any other path that leads to life, except the one trod by our Mother.”

Besides frequently praying the Rosary, Padre Pio also had a custom of consecrating himself to the Virgin Mary on the first Saturday of every month. This was likely in response to the visions at Fatima, where the Virgin Mary urged prayer and consecration to her Immaculate Heart.

Read more:
5 Things to Know About First Saturdays

Here is the prayer that he prayed each month, placing himself under her care and pledging his love and service to God.

O Mary, Virgin most powerful and Mother of mercy, Queen of heaven and Refuge of sinners, we consecrate ourselves to your Immaculate Heart. We consecrate to you our very being and our whole life; all that we have, all that we love, all that we are. To you we give our bodies, our hearts and our souls; to you we give our homes, our families, our country. We desire that all that is in us and around us may belong to you, and may share in the benefits of your motherly benediction.

And that this act of consecration may be truly efficacious and lasting, we renew this day at your feet the promises of our Baptism and our first Holy Communion. We pledge ourselves to profess courageously and at all times the truths, of our Holy Faith,and to live as Catholics who are duly submissive to all the directions of the Pope and the Bishops in communion with him. We pledge ourselves to keep the commandments of God and His Church, in particular to keep holy the Lord’s day. We likewise pledge ourselves to make the consoling practices of the Christian religion, and above all, Holy Communion, an integral part of our lives, in so far as we shall be able to do so.

Finally, we promise you, O glorious Mother of God and loving Mother of all, to devote ourselves whole-heartedly to your service, in order to hasten and assure, through the sovereignty of your Immaculate Heart, the coming of the kingdom of the Sacred Heart of your adorable Son, in our own hearts and in the hearts of all, in our country and in all the world, as in heaven, so on earth. Amen.

Read more:
When Padre Pio prayed for someone, he used this powerful prayer
Read more:
5 Saints who consecrated themselves to Mary
Tags:
Devotions and FeastsPadre PioPrayers for a Particular NeedSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Aleteia
    Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit …
  4. Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
    The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life …
  5. Elizabeth Zuranski
    There’s a hidden prayer in the final petition of the Hail …
  6. Zelda Caldwell
    This statue of Jesus was intentionally submerged in the …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW