Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Christin Parcerisa
6 Private Catholic retreat centers where you can recharge your soul in solitude

Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Nicholas Senz
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Padre Pio prayed this prayer after receiving Holy Communion

Philip Kosloski | Jul 01, 2018

This beautiful prayer attests to Padre Pio's immense love of Jesus in the Eucharist.

Padre Pio loved the celebration of Mass and the reception of Holy Communion. He once said, “It would be easier for the world to exist without the sun than without the Holy Mass.”

He fully believed that Jesus was truly present, body, blood, soul and divinity during the celebration of Mass. This great gift inflamed in his own heart a deep and abiding love of God. He said, “At times during the Mass I am consumed by the fire of Divine Love. My face seems to burn.”

 

Below is a profound prayer that Padre Pio composed and prayed after receiving Holy Communion. It relates his firm belief in Jesus’ presence in the Holy Eucharist and his desire for Jesus to remain forever in his heart.

Stay with me, Lord, because I am weak and I need Your strength, that I may not fall so often.

Stay with me, Lord, for You are my life, and without You, I am without meaning and hope.

Stay with me, Lord, for You are my light, and without You, I am in darkness.

Stay with me, Lord, to show me Your will.

Stay with me, Lord, so that I can hear Your voice and follow you.

Stay with me, Lord, for I desire to love You ever more, and to be always in Your company.

Stay with me, Lord, if You wish me to be always faithful to You.

Stay with me, Lord, for as poor as my soul is, I wish it to be a place of consolation for You, a dwelling of Your love.

Stay with me, Jesus, for it is getting late; the days are coming to a close and life is passing. Death, judgement and eternity are drawing near. It is necessary to renew my strength, so that I will not stop along the way, for that I need You. It is getting late and death approaches. I fear the darkness, the temptations, the dryness, the cross, the sorrows. O how I need you, my Jesus, in this night of exile!

Stay with me, Jesus, because in the darkness of life, with all its dangers, I need You.

Help me to recognize You as Your disciples did at the Breaking of the Bread, so that the Eucharist Communion be the light which disperses darkness, the power which sustains me, the unique joy of my heart.

Stay with me, Lord, because at the hour of my death I want to be one with You, and if not by Communion, at least by Your grace and love.

Stay with me, Jesus, I do not ask for divine consolations because I do not deserve them, but I only ask for the gift of Your Presence. Oh yes! I ask this of You.

Stay with me, Lord, for I seek You alone, Your Love, Your Grace, Your Will, Your Heart, Your Spirit, because I love You and I ask for no other reward but to love You more and more, with a strong active love.

Grant that I may love You with all my heart while on earth, so that I can continue to love you perfectly throughout all eternity, dear Jesus.

