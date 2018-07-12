Pray this prayer to the Archangels for protection and healing

When God created the angels he appointed many of them to be at the service of humanity. Besides giving everyone a personal guardian to protect them in this life, God has also sent three archangels to provide us aid on our pilgrimage to heaven.

This fact shows how much care God has for us, surrounding us with powerful angelic beings to serve, guard and protect us. In particular, these three heavenly helpers were given specific roles and we are encouraged to invoke them in our hour of need.

Below is a beautiful prayer to the Archangels that highlights the role each Archangel has been given by God and how that role can help us when we need them the most.

Heavenly King, You have given us archangels

to assist us during our pilgrimage on earth. Saint Michael is our protector;

I ask him to come to my aid,

fight for all my loved ones,

and protect us from danger. Saint Gabriel is a messenger of the Good News;

I ask him to help me

clearly hear Your voice

and to teach me the truth. Saint Raphael is the healing angel;

I ask him to take my need for healing

and that of everyone I know,

lift it up to Your throne of grace

and deliver back to us the gift of recovery. Help us, O Lord,

to realize more fully the reality of the archangels

and their desire to serve us.

Holy angels,

pray for us.

Amen.

