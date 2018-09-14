Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter: Goodness. Beauty. Truth. No yelling.
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
14 Famous people whose lives were shaped by their Catholic education
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Art & Culture

“Interactive” Padre Pio statue to grace New York’s St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral

PADRE PIO
William Murphy | CC BY-SA 2.0
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | Sep 14, 2018

Blessing of the "I Absolve You" sculpture will precede the September 22 veneration of St. Pio’s relics at church.

St. Padre Pio, known for the painful stigmata he bore marking him as one of the few saints to suffer the wounds of Christ’s Passion, was also known for his charism as a great confessor.

His reputation for “reading hearts” and discerning whether the penitent had been truthful or whether he had left out a sin brought hundreds of people to him every day, eager to unburden themselves and repent.

Starting this Sunday, September 16, visitors to New York will be able to engage in a meditation to recreate that experience, with an “interactive” statue of St. Pio in his role as confessor.

Kicking off a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of St. Pio of Pietrelcina’s death, St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral in lower Manhattan will display a statue bearing the title of “St. Padre Pio – I Absolve You,” sculpted by Canadian artist Timothy Schmalz.

The sculpture, a gift to the church from the Saint Pio Foundation, features a confessional with two seats – one for St. Pio, and one for whoever cares to sit on the other side of the confessional screen from him. A glance at the screen reveals the face of Jesus – a visual reminder that the priest acts in persona Christi (“in the person of Christ”) when he hears confessions.

““It’s a very moving and interactive statue,” Msgr. Donald Sakano, pastor of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral, told Catholic New York. “It invites you to sit next to him.”

Schmalz is known for his bronze “Homeless Jesus” sculptures, installed all over the world, featuring a cloaked man, recognizable as Jesus by his wounds, lying on a park bench, challenging passersby to contemplate Jesus’ reminder in the Gospel of Matthew: “as you did it to one of the least of my brothers, you did it to me.”

The blessing of the statue will take place on Sunday, September 16 at 1:45 p.m., and marks the start of a week of events commemorating St. Pio, including a September 22 exhibition of the saint’s relics, which are on tour of the United Sates. Relics available for veneration include: St. Pio’s glove, St. Pio’s crusts from his wounds, cotton-gauze with St. Pio’s blood stains, a lock of the his hair, St. Pio’s mantle and the hankerchief soaked with his sweat hours before his death. They will be available for veneration from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and with a special Mass to follow.

For more information on the tour of St. Pio’s relics visit the Saint Pio Foundation website.

Tags:
ArtDevotions and FeastsPadre PioSaints
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Aleteia
    Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit …
  4. J-P Mauro
    This is the actual tunic worn by St. Francis of Assisi
  5. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    Inspired by St. Francis, this renowned American doctor works in …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW