Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Start your mornings with the good, the beautiful, the true... Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!
Sign me up!

More from Aleteia

Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Nicholas Senz
The trap that Satan sets us when we are trying to find God’s will
Philip Kosloski
Pray this novena and St. Therese might send you a rose from Heaven
Spirituality

St. Francis, the holy madman who won countless souls for Christ

Share
Print
Theresa Civantos Barber | Oct 07, 2018

His radically countercultural life continues to inspire Christians down to the present day

Perhaps you’ve been to a “blessing of animals” at your parish, or seen a statue of St. Francis at church or in a garden. Maybe you’ve watched a film adaptation of St. Francis’ life, or recognize him as the patron of our current pope. However you know him, odds are good that you’re familiar with one of the most popular saints of all time. Watch this video to learn 5 facts you probably didn’t know about this beloved saint.

The basic outline of St. Francis’ life is familiar to many Catholics, as is the philosophy of poverty and simplicity he warmly embraced. Raised in a wealthy and permissive merchant family, the young Francis enjoyed a life of partying and sought earthly glory as a knight on the battlefield. A strange dream on his way to the Fourth Crusade set his life on a different path, however, and as he grew closer to God through prayer and sacrifice, Francis renounced his life of pleasure to beg and preach instead.

Poverty became the hallmark of Francis’s spirituality, along with an abiding joy and a deep respect for God’s natural creation. He told friends he was married to “Lady Poverty” and considered detachment from earthly possessions to be a kind of freedom, saying, “If we had any possessions we should need weapons and laws to defend them.” He was direct and a man of quick action, so that at times he made mistakes, but his humility, compassion, and generosity always more than made up for his occasional missteps.

An outside observer might look at this roaming barefoot beggar, who sang and rejoiced as he spoke always of the Gospel, and conclude he was insane. Indeed there was a kind of holy madness to Francis’ radical renunciation of earthly goods and wholehearted commitment to the Gospel. But it was precisely this honest “madness” that made Francis’ love for Christ so appealing. He won more souls for God than perhaps any other saint since the apostles.

Francis’ legacy lives on today not only through the religious order he founded, the Franciscans, but in the Nativity scenes we see every Christmas; in the continued presence of the Franciscan order in the Holy Land, where they were permitted because of Francis’ friendship with an Egyptian sultan; in the repeated urgings of recent popes to protect and care for the environment, as Francis taught his followers to do; and even in other Christian churches, which honor him and celebrate his life too. St. Francis, pray for us!

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Dolors Massot
    Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children …
  3. Aleteia
    Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit …
  4. J-P Mauro
    This is the actual tunic worn by St. Francis of Assisi
  5. Aleteia
    Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her …
  6. Philip Kosloski
    Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV …
  7. Theresa Civantos Barber
    Inspired by St. Francis, this renowned American doctor works in …
  8. Aleteia
    Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s …
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Silvia Lucchetti and Matthew Green
The tragic death of a bride on the way to her wedding gives life to others
Daniel Esparza
This cow explains Catholic religious orders and congregations better than most textbooks
Aleteia
Uninjured motorcyclist consoles tearful elderly driver who hit him
Philip Kosloski
The excuse for not praying that Mother Teresa couldn’t fathom
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW