Pope tells children with cancer: Talk to your guardian angels

Pope Francis today had a word of advice for children suffering from cancer: Get used to talking to your guardian angel, you will give you inspiration and lead you.

The pope said this today when he received in audience a group of children suffering from cancer from the Oncology Clinic of Wrocław, Poland.

He gave them an impromptu greeting, recognizing that their path in life is a “bit difficult.”

because you need to get better, defeat your illness or live with your illness: this is not easy. But you have many friends, many friends who help you a lot.

The Holy Father encouraged them to remember that “there is no difficulty in life that cannot be overcome,” even as he noted that “victory is different for each person.”

“Each person wins in his own way, but the ideal is always to win, and the prospective is to keep moving forward. Do not be discouraged,” he said.

Then, he spoke about a constant companion each child has: