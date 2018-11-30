Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
Pope tells children with cancer: Talk to your guardian angels

POPE FRANCIS,CHILDREN,CANCER
©VaticanMedia-Foto | CPP
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Nov 30, 2018

He protects, inspires and leads, says Francis

Pope Francis today had a word of advice for children suffering from cancer: Get used to talking to your guardian angel, you will give you inspiration and lead you.

The pope said this today when he received in audience a group of children suffering from cancer from the Oncology Clinic of Wrocław, Poland.

He gave them an impromptu greeting, recognizing that their path in life is a “bit difficult.”

because you need to get better, defeat your illness or live with your illness: this is not easy. But you have many friends, many friends who help you a lot.

The Holy Father encouraged them to remember that “there is no difficulty in life that cannot be overcome,” even as he noted that “victory is different for each person.”

“Each person wins in his own way, but the ideal is always to win, and the prospective is to keep moving forward. Do not be discouraged,” he said.

Read more:
Little boy joins pope for catechesis; Francis draws lesson from his freedom (VIDEO)

Then, he spoke about a constant companion each child has:

The Lord gave a guardian angel to each one of us, from when we were small until we are elderly. The Lord gave this to us to help us in life. Each one of you has one. Get used to talking with your guardian angel, so that he will protect you, give you inspiration and lead you always to win in life.

Read more:
Pope Francis Shares His Spiritual Fatherhood in Children’s Book
Read more:
How St. Cecilia was miraculously protected by her Guardian Angel
Tags:
AngelsPope Francis
