Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here
The world and your Catholic life, all in one place.
Subscribe to Aleteia's free newsletter!

More from Aleteia

Maria Paola Daud
12 Different kinds of crosses (and their meanings)
Marzena Devoud
The most beautiful wedding dresses for 2020
J-P Mauro
9 Celebrities who have made the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission. DONATE NOW
Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Cerith Gardiner
7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from Padre Pio is a way to reach out
John Burger
Bishop, priest and more than 40 others killed at Central African Republic church and refugee camp
Daniel Esparza
In the Philippines, the soon-to-be tallest statue of the Virgin Mary in the world is about to be ready
Lifestyle

7 Reasons to cherish your mother-in-law

FAMILY
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | Mar 05, 2019

Even when you think it’s too hard to get along with your MIL, there are plenty of positives to consider.

Click here to launch the slideshow

For centuries, mothers-in-law have been the butt of jokes because they are often considered to be possessive, bossy, critical, or interfering. But the truth is, they almost always want the best for their children, grandchildren, and probably even you. While it can be a difficult relationship to navigate, it’s also an important one for the entire family’s peace and well-being.

With a little reflection and openness, you can probably identify lots of positive things your mother-in-law brings to your life. And by learning to appreciate the mother of your spouse and grandmother of your children — or future children — you can come to see her in a new light.

Launch the slideshow

Read more: Trouble getting along with your mother-in-law? There’s a reason why

Tags:
Relationships
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Margaret Rose Realy, Obl.OSB
    When we’re depressed or feeling blue, this prayer from …
  3. Cerith Gardiner
    Church investigates case of a newborn who was given hours to live …
  4. Philip Kosloski
    St. Raphael, a powerful healer for anyone suffering right now
  5. J-P Mauro
    Andrea Bocelli’s Christmas Carol: Watch this kid’s …
  6. Larry Peterson
    He is set to become the 3rd saint from the Philippines: Meet …
  7. Sarah Robsdottir
    “Angels caught me and Jesus loves me,” says …
  8. Cerith Gardiner
    7 Healthy foods that Jesus ate
See More
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
Keep Reading
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Cecilia Music
Top 10 Catholic songs of 2019
Jeffrey Bruno
Exclusive photos: When Our Lady of Fatima visited America’s first AIDS hospice
Aleteia
First responder (who was once a seminarian) baptizes dying baby and she revives
Matthew Becklo
These three women—all former atheists—found their way into the Catholic Church
Cerith Gardiner
10 Beautiful Italian saints’ names for your baby girl
Cerith Gardiner
Quarterback Philip Rivers holds press conference with baby number 9 in his arms
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW