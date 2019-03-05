7 Reasons to cherish your mother-in-law

Click here to launch the slideshow

For centuries, mothers-in-law have been the butt of jokes because they are often considered to be possessive, bossy, critical, or interfering. But the truth is, they almost always want the best for their children, grandchildren, and probably even you. While it can be a difficult relationship to navigate, it’s also an important one for the entire family’s peace and well-being.

With a little reflection and openness, you can probably identify lots of positive things your mother-in-law brings to your life. And by learning to appreciate the mother of your spouse and grandmother of your children — or future children — you can come to see her in a new light.

