Padre Pio’s prayer for when you’re in a tough situation

I don’t want to escape from it. Give me the strength to fight.
Lord, God of my heart,
You alone know and see all my troubles.
You alone are aware that all my distress
springs from my fear of losing You,
of offending You, from my fear of not loving You
as much as I should love and desire to love You.
If You, to whom everything is present
and who alone can see the future,
know that it is for Your greater glory
and for my salvation that I should remain
in this state, then let it be so.
and to obtain the prize due to strong souls.
