Philip Kosloski
Why was the Virgin Mary crying at La Salette?
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
How Padre Pio stopped Allied forces from bombing his monastery during WWII
Zelda Caldwell
10 Great movies about saints

Philip Kosloski
Thousands of Catholics return to Mass after watching these TV commercials
Aleteia
Newborn shares a smile with parents when she hears her daddy’s voice
Dolors Massot
Woman donates kidney to ex-husband for the sake of their children
Matthew Green and Silvia Lucchetti
She can’t walk and he can’t see, but together, they climb mountains
Brother Silas Henderson, SDS
Meet the Death Row prisoner who discovered a “saint sleeping within his soul”
Philip Kosloski
When were angels created by God?
Church

Padre Pio's prayer for when you're in a tough situation

PADRE PIO
Roberto Dughetti | CC BY SA 3.0
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | Mar 10, 2019

I don’t want to escape from it. Give me the strength to fight.

Padre Pio offered this prayer in difficulties:

Lord, God of my heart,
You alone know and see all my troubles.
You alone are aware that all my distress
springs from my fear of losing You,
of offending You, from my fear of not loving You
as much as I should love and desire to love You.

If You, to whom everything is present
and who alone can see the future,
know that it is for Your greater glory
and for my salvation that I should remain
in this state, then let it be so.
I don’t want to escape from it.
Give me the strength to fight
and to obtain the prize due to strong souls.

Read more:
“Padre Pio is often with me during exorcisms, and the devil fears him”
Tags:
Padre PioSaints
