Padre Pio’s prayer for when you’re in a tough situation

Padre Pio offered this prayer in difficulties:

Lord, God of my heart,

You alone know and see all my troubles.

You alone are aware that all my distress

springs from my fear of losing You,

of offending You, from my fear of not loving You

as much as I should love and desire to love You.

If You, to whom everything is present

and who alone can see the future,

know that it is for Your greater glory

and for my salvation that I should remain

in this state, then let it be so.

I don’t want to escape from it.

Give me the strength to fight

and to obtain the prize due to strong souls.