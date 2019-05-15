She escaped from the war and now she’s giving new legs to injured Syrian children

When the war began in 2012, Haya and her friends thought it would all be over soon. But that’s not the way it turned out. They became more and more afraid, and it wasn’t safe to go to school anymore, so Haya and her family fled from their war-torn Syrian city, Aleppo.

Today Haya lives with her mother and siblings in Los Angeles, but she doesn’t forget where she came from, and she’s decided to do something to help.

“What I’m doing doesn’t change the conflict in Syria, but it does change the people who are being affected by it.”

As a Girl Scout, she began the “Rise Again” project, which today is a non-profit that helps Syrians “rise again,” by donating prosthetics for children and young people who have been injured as a result of the war.

“Each person has their own world, so we’re changing that person’s world when we’re helping them,” she said. “Every small thing matters, and we all have the power to make a change.”