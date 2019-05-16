More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Lifestyle

Do you know the nicest place in America? Nominate it for this award!

HOMETOWN HOSPITALITY
Thomas Hawk | Flickr CC by NC 2.0
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | May 16, 2019

If you know a place full of compassion and kindness, it could be worthy of this title.

You’ve probably seen statistics pinpointing the richest or safest parts of the country, but now thanks to Catholic Charities USA and Reader’s Digest, there’s a whole new ranking for places across the country to aspire to: the “nicest” place in America.

You might be curious as to what the category entails. It’s not a question of living in a pretty town; it’s about living in a place — no matter its size — where people carry out acts of kindness, look out for vulnerable members of their community, or volunteer for outreach programs. It’s a place that truly brings out the Good Samaritan in its locals, a place where compassion spreads true community spirit.

With nominations ending on May 31, you still have a few weeks to nominate your own special place where you see this happening — even if it’s just your local coffee shop. Just click on this link and you’ll be able to fill in all the details with Reader’s Digest. If you want to check out past winners — a big shout out to Tennessee which has received the award for the last two years — then you can look at this map to see the nicest hotspots in the States.

The winners will be featured on the cover of the Reader’s Digest, but most importantly they’ll get the opportunity to share their message and inspire others.

Read more:
Have you tried these small gestures to help the homeless?
Read more:
This community forms friendships with the poor and prays daily for peace

 

 

Tags:
CommunityCompassion
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW