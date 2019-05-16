Do you know the nicest place in America? Nominate it for this award!

You’ve probably seen statistics pinpointing the richest or safest parts of the country, but now thanks to Catholic Charities USA and Reader’s Digest, there’s a whole new ranking for places across the country to aspire to: the “nicest” place in America

You might be curious as to what the category entails. It’s not a question of living in a pretty town; it’s about living in a place — no matter its size — where people carry out acts of kindness, look out for vulnerable members of their community, or volunteer for outreach programs. It’s a place that truly brings out the Good Samaritan in its locals, a place where compassion spreads true community spirit.

With nominations ending on May 31, you still have a few weeks to nominate your own special place where you see this happening — even if it’s just your local coffee shop. Just click on this link and you’ll be able to fill in all the details with Reader’s Digest. If you want to check out past winners — a big shout out to Tennessee which has received the award for the last two years — then you can look at this map to see the nicest hotspots in the States.

The winners will be featured on the cover of the Reader’s Digest, but most importantly they’ll get the opportunity to share their message and inspire others.