Do you know the nicest place in America? Nominate it for this award!

If you know a place full of compassion and kindness, it could be worthy of this title.
You might be curious as to what the category entails. It’s not a question of living in a pretty town; it’s about living in a place — no matter its size — where people carry out acts of kindness, look out for vulnerable members of their community, or volunteer for outreach programs. It’s a place that truly brings out the Good Samaritan in its locals, a place where compassion spreads true community spirit.
With nominations ending on May 31, you still have a few weeks to nominate your own special place where you see this happening — even if it’s just your local coffee shop. Just click on this link and you’ll be able to fill in all the details with Reader’s Digest. If you want to check out past winners — a big shout out to Tennessee which has received the award for the last two years — then you can look at this map to see the nicest hotspots in the States.
The winners will be featured on the cover of the Reader’s Digest, but most importantly they’ll get the opportunity to share their message and inspire others.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?