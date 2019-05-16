More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Lifestyle

How involved should you be in your children’s homework?

Studying
Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Dolors Massot | May 16, 2019

Some recent scientific studies shed helpful light on the topic.

In their concern to educate their children properly, many parents ask what they should do when their child comes home with homework. Should studying be the first thing they do when they get home? Should parents lay out a daily schedule for their children? Should they let their children do their homework alone, or help them? Should they simply trust that they will get it done and let them face the consequences if they don’t, or follow their progress attentively in each subject?

These questions are the subject of some debate, but it seems that recent studies tend to lean in the same direction. Although some parents think they should be very controlling and monitor their children’s homework schedules and results, correcting them and explaining things to them and trying to foresee and resolve their doubts, experts are proposing a different attitude.

If parents want to teach their children how to exercise their freedom responsibly and how to become more mature, as well as get better grades, according to a report from the University of Oviedo, they shouldn’t get too involved in their children’s homework.

The study carried out by the university using data from secondary schools in Spain says that children whose parents let them take responsibility for their own homework get better grades and learn better.

Does this mean that you shouldn’t help them? No. The study suggests that parents should help their children by encouraging them to take responsibility and do their homework on their own. Parents should only help more directly, the study says, when the children specifically ask for help about understanding a particular problem. What they should not do is be too controlling, supervising the homework closely, nor—much less—do their children’s homework for them.

These conclusions are complemented by a recent study by the Catalan Institute for the Evaluation of Public Policy and the Jaume Bofill Foundation of Barcelona, published in October of last year, describing the limits parents should respect when it comes to helping their children with homework.

In this case, the researchers judge it to be helpful for parents to help their children organize their homework, but say that by no means should parents do the homework with or for them.

In the light of these studies, the best thing for children seems to be that, when they get home, one of their parents help them organize their schedule, so that they have time to do all the things they want, such as having a snack, playing, reading, doing their homework, and so forth. It’s good to help them to come up with a regular study routine; for example, they might have a snack when they get home every day, and have half an hour to rest or play, then do their homework. It may also be helpful if they designate a goal for how much time to spend on each subject, so they can evaluate their own progress.

Parents should be more or less involved in working out this schedule depending on their children’s ages. As they grow up, children should have more and more responsibility in this, as in other things. This way, they’ll learn to be responsible, knowing that they need to make the right decisions in their life. The next day, they will see for themselves if they’ve made the right decisions.

Read more:
Why I stopped making my kids do their homework
Read more:
Having a hard time getting your kids to do homework?
Tags:
EducationParenting
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW