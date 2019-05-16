Pope reminds us of Fatima’s message: Say Rosary and repent!

Recalls John Paul II's assertion that his life was protected by Mary's intercession.
The Holy Father noted how this week’s celebration of Our Lady of Fatima also marked the anniversary of the assassination attempt on John Paul II in St. Peter’s Square, on May 13, 1981.
“The day before yesterday we celebrated the memory of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Fatima. May 13 is the day that recalls her first apparition, which coincides with that of the attempt on the life of Saint John Paul II. Let us remember his affirmation: ‘In all that happened, I saw the special maternal protection of Mary.'” Francis said.
Francis added:
Let us also remember the words of the Madonna: “I have come to warn the faithful to amend their lives and ask for pardon for their sins. They must not offend Our Lord any more, for He is already too grievously offended by the sins of men. People must say the Rosary and repent of their sins.”
Let us listen to this recommendation, asking Mary for her maternal protection, the gift of conversion, the spirit of penance and peace for all the world. Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us. I bless you from my heart.
They must not offend Our Lord any more …
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?