Pope reminds us of Fatima’s message: Say Rosary and repent!

Pope Francis concluded the Wednesday general audience with a greeting to the Polish-speaking pilgrims that praised their favorite native son, Pope St. John Paul II.

The Holy Father noted how this week’s celebration of Our Lady of Fatima also marked the anniversary of the assassination attempt on John Paul II in St. Peter’s Square, on May 13, 1981.

“The day before yesterday we celebrated the memory of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Fatima. May 13 is the day that recalls her first apparition, which coincides with that of the attempt on the life of Saint John Paul II. Let us remember his affirmation: ‘In all that happened, I saw the special maternal protection of Mary.'” Francis said.

Francis added: