More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
News

No let-up in vandalism against European churches

© radionotredame.net
Share
Print
John Burger | May 17, 2019

Fires, desecration, vandalism and thefts plague houses of worship

Since the beginning of May, there have been almost 20 cases of vandalism against Christian places of worship in Europe, according to a watchdog organization that documents anti-Christian activity on the continent.

Churches have been attacked recently in Germany, Scotland, England, France, Poland, Spain, Italy and Austria, according to the Vienna-based Observatory of Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe, an independent organization founded with the help of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences.

The incidents included the theft of consecrated hosts, arson, vandalism, graffiti with an Islamic saying and blasphemous phrases, damage to stained glass windows, destruction of religious symbols, and theft of poor box money.

The worst incident, as far as Catholics are concerned, involved the theft of the communion wafers that a priest had already consecrated as the Body of Christ. Saint-Germain church in Brion-pres-Thouet (Deux-Sèvres) was the scene of a Mass of Reparation after the Eucharist had been taken from the tabernacle May 2, according to L’Observatorire de la Christianophobie.

On May 8, just a 15-minute walk from Notre Dame de Paris, a priest at Saint-Germain-des-Près reported the theft of a bronze candlestick, a candle and a cross in gilded metal, normally placed on the altar of the church, Le Figaro reported. The May 8 incident was caught on camera, and police are looking for two individuals.

An early-morning fire broke out on May 5 in the sacristy of the church of Equihen-Plage, France, according to La Voix du Nord and other sources. The damage was estimated at around 340,000 euros. A 34-year-old man arrested on May 9 confessed to having set the fire as well as having robbed churches in La Capelle-lès-Boulogne and Wimille. He said he also had tried to set those churches on fire, but without success.

Because of the extensive damage, the church in Equihen-Plage is now closed to the public and Masses cannot be held there.

On May 8, a crucifix in the church of Saint-Martin d’Asson (Pyrénées-Atlantiques) was dismounted and the corpus was broken into two pieces, according to La Republique des Pyrenees.

Bishop Marc Aillet, Bishop of Bayonne, Lescar and Oloron said that a mass of reparation took place Thursday evening.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first, and probably the last time, that desecration takes place in our diocese,” Bishop Aillet lamented.

The church of San Girolamo in Narni, Italy was targeted by vandals the night of May 4. According to Corriere del’Umbria, the vandals ripped out the wires of the audio system, threw sacred books on the ground, threw a large statue of Jesus onto the benches and damaged just about everything they could. The church was such a mess it was impossible to celebrate Sunday Mass the next day.

In April, terror threats were made against churches marking the Armenian genocide in Stuttgart and Frankfurt, causing the events to be canceled.

For what was described as the “umpteenth” time, the walls of the medieval Rupe quarter and the facade of its church, San Giovenale, were vandalized with graffiti which included “blasphemous phrases,” according to OrvietoSi. Police began an investigation and specialized cleaning teams will be hired to remove the paint.

While the April 15 fire at Notre Dame de Paris captured world attention, there have been many other church fires reported from various parts of France over the past few years. Ellen Fantini, who directs the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination Against Christians in Europe, said that church attacks in France have been relentless for the past four years, according to Nina Shea, writing in the National Catholic Register.

Tags:
Europe
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW