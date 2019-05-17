More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

Sanctify your every action and offer it for a loved one with this prayer

MOTYWACJA WEWNĘTRZNA
Fancycrave/Unsplash | CC0
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 17, 2019

Each and every action of ours can become a fragrant offering to God and bring grace to someone else.

As Catholics, we believe that every action of ours can become a “prayer” and be offered to God. Unfortunately, we often fail to think of this as we go about our daily business, especially when we work deep in the secular world.

Yet, we believe that God can transform our ordinary lives into something extraordinary, even turning the most mundane actions into grace-filled moments, that can even bring grace upon someone else. In this little way, we can imitate Jesus and his supreme sacrifice on the cross. We are inspired by His example and transform our actions, whether creating spreadsheets on the computer, or cleaning the bathroom at a gas station, into a prayer acceptable to God.

Below is a brief prayer from the St. Vincent Manual that puts this idea into a concrete prayer that we can adapt to our needs.

My God, it was for thee I began this work, and it is for thee, I continue; let all that I do be always done for thy glory, for my own sanctification, and for the salvation of souls. I renew the offering of this action especially for [mention name here].

This prayer reminds us that no matter what we do, we can sanctify our actions and elevate them into something more.

Read more:
Here’s how to remain in peace and keep your mind on God during the day
Read more:
These 5 household chores are perfect times for prayer
Tags:
Prayers for a Particular Need
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW