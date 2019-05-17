Want to live a longer, happier life? Go to church

New studies have shown that belonging to a community of faith, not just having a general spirituality, can actually help lengthen your lifespan and make you a happier person. ​National Geographic writer and explorer Dan Buettner found by studying the world’s “Blue Zones”​ — regions of the world where people live the longest — that practicing a religion at least once a week is worth “between four and 14 extra years of life expectancy.”

Researchers say there are many reasons why religious people may live longer than their non-believing counterparts, but they found it generally came down to four major benefits that religion provides:

Healthy living

It should come as no surprise that nutrition and exercise is important for increasing longevity. Eating right and moving your body can reduce your risk of chronic diseases, help you maintain a healthy weight, and promote your overall health.

Many religions don’t support unhealthy activities like excessive drinking, drug use, and having sex with multiple partners. Religious disciplines also generally encourage a virtuous approach to eating through moderation and discipline.

Religion can help you intentionally make the choice to live a healthy lifestyle and often offers support and accountability to help you maintain it.

Less stress and anxiety

Stress can trigger unhealthy mental and bodily responses that can increases the risk of major health problems like Alzheimer’s or cardiovascular disease. People who live the longest set aside time each day to relax and recenter.

Baldwin Way, an associate professor of psychology at Ohio State and co-author of a recent study on religion and life expectancy​, writes that “many religions promote stress-reducing practices that may improve health, such as gratitude, prayer or meditation …” Prayer alone has been shown to decrease stress, heart rate and blood pressure.

A sense of purpose