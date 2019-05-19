Orchestrated chant may be the most comforting praise music

Treat yourself to six-and-a-half minutes of pure audible bliss!
While chant was never intended to ring in front of an orchestra, the above video proves that orchestration can enhance the comforting sounds of this ancient art form. They utilize dynamics to swell the sound during vocal melismatic sections and a lone cello can be heard drifting in and out.
We are not sure who wrote this piece or even what group is performing it, as it remains unattributed, but it is perfectly mixed with nature sounds, which makes it even more serene. On the YouTube page, they explain why they added the sound effects:
God is not His creation, but His creation does give a testimony His glory. This video contains a collection of the wide array of natural wonders of the Earth, with the accompanying ‘Great Praise’ of the Alleluia. The beauty and richness of the world God created and formed truly surpasses any design of human formation. In its stillness and simplicity, God’s creation truly is good.
The lyrics are a collection of Psalm excerpts, including Psalms 110, 2, 106, and 110.
