Here’s how one artist imagined Christ’s return to modern-day Europe

The expressionist James Ensor juxtaposed modern-day political leaders with the “true defender of the poor.”
Click here to launch the slideshow
Ensor was in fact fascinated by Christ, particularly for his defense of the poor and the oppressed. Growing up in a Brussels middle-class family, Ensor was very sensitive to class issues and an opponent of the “social hypocrisy” displayed by the “bourgeoisie” of his native city. During Ensor’s youth, Belgium was undergoing profound social changes and some members of urban political elites were embracing socialism out of a personal desire for power rather than a genuine concern for the poor. Many urban crowds were charmed by populist leaders who were good at promising equality for the sake of personal power. Part of Ensor’s work acted as a visual display of dissent towards such hypocrisy by contrasting it with Jesus’ genuine defense of the poor.
For “Christ Enters into Brussels,” the Belgian artist imagined his fellow citizens welcoming the return of Christ in 19th-century Brussels. Rather than directing their attention at Jesus, the crowd in Ensor’s painting seems to be preoccupied with seeing and being seen. People are represented wearing masks, a reference to the hypocrisy of political life, apart from Jesus himself — whose face was modeled after that of the artist, as Ensor perceived himself as a lone honest observer of the “carnival” of Brussels public life. Some subjects in the paintings were modeled after real political figures from the time, such as atheist social reformer Emile Littré, depicted in the center-front of the painting wearing a bishop’s garb and holding a drum major’s baton as he leads the crowd. Littré’s grotesque figure stands at odds with the humble silhouette of Jesus, in the back of the painting, a reference to the distance between the self-declared defenders of the poor and the actual revolutionaries.
Ensor completed “Christ Enters into Brussels” in 1888 but the painting was rejected by “Les XX,” an artistic movement that he helped co-found, so he hung it in his own home in the seaside town of Ostend, where the artist spend most of his adult life. It was not shown again in public until 1929 and only featured as a part of a permanent collection between 1947 to 1983, when he was part of the collection of the Royal Museum of Fine Arts, Antwerp.
Critics currently interpret “Christ Enters into Brussels” as the finest work by James Ensor, both for its message and for the display of elements of expressionism, such as bright colors and dramatic use of light, at least 20 years before the start of the movement in 1912. The painting is now part of the permanent collection of the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?