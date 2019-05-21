More from Aleteia

Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Lifestyle

3 Tips from a newlywed for being a good wedding guest

Wedding Guest
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cecilia Pigg | May 21, 2019

Wedding season is right around the corner -- don't forget these basic rules of etiquette.

I got married a few years ago (do I still qualify as a newlywed? I’m going with yes) and I remember the joy and stress and craziness and excitement of wedding planning like it was yesterday. It was the best of times and it was the worst of times. A good deal of energy and elbow grease and emotion went into planning our day of celebration and grace. So, in an effort to support future brides and grooms and their families everywhere, here’s what I wish people would keep in mind regarding wedding etiquette. If you’re going to any weddings this year, these are a few notes just for you.

First of all, RSVP.

Please, just do it! And the sooner the better. It is so helpful for the couple to hear back from their guests. Even if you’re only 75% sure one way or the other. It brings a lot of peace of mind to everyone involved in planning if they have an idea of how many people to expect instead of staring at a bunch of questions marks on the guest list. If you have to change your answer last minute and can’t come, or if you can make it unexpectedly last minute and just show up, everything will work out. But, just having an answer from you early on helps many other decisions move forward.

Next, let’s talk wedding registries and gifts …

If you don’t bring a gift to a wedding, that’s okay. Seriously. Many guests prefer to send gifts before or after the wedding date. And frankly, your being at the wedding is a gift in itself. If you do bring a gift with a card, take note: One of the best cards I got had the name of the gift-giver, their mailing address, and a short description of the gift inside the card and this was heaven-sent when it came to writing thank-you notes.

Some people have a go-to gift they give all couples. Some people just pick something random off the registry and call it a day. Some people grab some cash or write a check. Whatever your gift-giving style is, embrace it. The couple will appreciate it. And if they don’t, they will grow in wisdom and maturity in the coming years.   

Once you’re at the wedding, participate!

Do the bride and groom have a strange icebreaker game at the reception tables? Join in! Are they asking everyone to put their handprints on a quilt? Just suck it up and dip your hand in the paint. Listen to the speeches. Respect the phone-free zone sign or any signs they have, no matter how extraneous or silly they seem. And then eat, dance, enjoy yourself. Make friends. The bride and groom want this to be an enjoyable memory for everyone, and they worked hard to make it happen. Whether or not the event runs smoothly and enjoyably, it can still be a great day or evening for you. Just go into it with the right attitude — an attitude of adventure and joy usually goes a long way.

My wedding reception changed location at the last minute due to an impending tornado warning. Our priest forgot to announce us as man and wife. Many people who RSVP’d “yes” didn’t show up (which just meant extra food, which was happily consumed by others). But in the end, everything worked out wonderfully and our guests happily participated in the dancing and games we had set up. It was a memorable and joyful evening, made so by the guests who attended. So, check “yes” on that invitation, and lean into whatever is happening at the particular wedding you’re attending.  

Happy wedding season!

Read more:
Is there a new etiquette about writing thank-you notes?
Read more:
4 Summer etiquette faux pas to avoid
Tags:
mannersMarriage
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW