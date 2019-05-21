More from Aleteia

Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
News

Philippines legislature makes Virgin Mary’s birthday a national holiday

PHILIPPINES,VIOLENCE
Noel Celis | AFP
Share
Print
Zelda Caldwell | May 21, 2019

If signed by President Duterte, this would be the second national Marian holiday in the island nation.

The Philippine Congress has passed a bill declaring September 8, the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin, a national holiday. In the Catholic Church, the feast celebrates the birth of Mary, the mother of Christ.

In 2017 the Feast of the Immaculate Conception was made a non-working holiday, making this legislation, if approved by President Rodrigo Duterte, the second national Marian holiday in the island nation.

The author of the legislation, Congressman Rodolfo Farinas, said that the holiday would allow Catholics “to venerate and celebrate their devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary,” reported UCANews.

News of the proposed holiday received a mostly positive reception from some Catholic leaders according to the UCANews report:

“I only wish [the politicians’] apparent devotion to Mary translates into genuine service to people and actual practice of Christian values in their personal and official lives,” said Benedictine nun Mary John Mananzan.

Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga said what the legislators did was “very inspiring and interesting good news” and spoke of the Filipino culture of being “pro-God” and “pro-mother.”

“The Senate rightfully did what we Filipinos hold dear in our hearts. The Senate publicly manifested that our country is Marian,” said Bishop Santos, head of the Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People.

However, Archbishop Fernando Capalla, retired prelate of Davao, questioned the wisdom of politicizing a Catholic feast.

“Why make a purely Catholic religious celebration a national holiday?” asked Archbishop Capalla, according to the UCANews report.

While President Duterte signed the 2017 bill making the Feast of the Immaculate Conception a holiday, he has had a strained relationship with leaders of Catholic Church, whose leaders have criticized him for the extra-judicial killings that have marked his war on drugs.

The Philippines government has stated that 5,176 “drug personalities” have been killed since Duterte came to power in 2016. Human rights groups, however, say that this number does not include the over 20,000 drug-related killings have been classified by police as “deaths under investigation.”

Duterte’s anti-clerical remarks have left him open to charges that he has incited violence against clergy. In 2018, three Catholic priests were shot dead.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Philippines
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW