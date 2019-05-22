12 Faces and 12 short stories from the Holy Land

The Holy Land is wider, bigger, and deeper than one thinks.
Click here to launch the slideshow
Our guide was right. A first trip to Jordan cannot be but surprising. Each step of the way we find layers over layers of history, culture, adventure, all set in unique landscapes, and the many interwoven stories of those who live there. Their faces, their experiences, their voices, their land, help us understand our faith and our common humanity in unexpected ways. As St. Francis De Sales once said, “faith is like a bright ray of sunlight. It enables us to see God in all things, as well as all things in God.” Surf through the slideshow below to find twelve short and inspiring stories from the Holy Land.
Since you are here…
…we’d like to have one more word with you. We are excited to report that Aleteia’s readership is growing at a rapid rate, world-wide! Our team proves its mission every day by providing high-quality content that informs and inspires a Christian life. But quality journalism has a cost and it’s more than ads can cover. We want our articles to be accessible to everyone, free of charge, but we need your help. To continue our efforts to nourish and inspire our Catholic family, your support is invaluable. Become an Aleteia Patron today for as little as $3 a month. May we count on you?