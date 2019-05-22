More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Lifestyle

9 Time-saving tips that will bring order to your home each day

CLEANING
Shutterstock
Share
Print
Cerith Gardiner | May 22, 2019

As summer beckons, try adopting these smart habits to make your home more tidy and peaceful.

Click here to launch the slideshow

Sometimes juggling kids, work, and other commitments means we don’t have much time to keep our homes as clean and tidy as we’d like. We could ask ourselves why having an orderly home is such an important part of our lives — after all, who’s really going to notice if the bathroom isn’t gleaming or our closets are stuffed to the brim?

Well, our acts of cleaning and tidying can draw us closer to God. St Thérèse de Lisieux devoted herself to God in the most simple of tasks; scrubbing potatoes and floors, and fulfilling menial duties in her convent. Yet each task that she carried out was a means of purifying her soul, bringing her closer to Christ.

We also know that when there is order around us, it helps us think more clearly and feel more in control of our lives. Even if we’re not particularly gifted at organizing and tidying up, there are little tricks we can incorporate into our regular routine to keep our home looking its best. And don’t forget you can also give your home a spiritual cleanse by inviting a priest to bless it!

Launch the slideshow

 

 

 

Read more:
These 5 household chores are perfect times for prayer
Read more:
How a Guardian Angel helped St. Veronica Giuliani with her chores

 

 

Tags:
HouseworkSt Thérèse de Lisieux
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW