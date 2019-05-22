9 Time-saving tips that will bring order to your home each day

As summer beckons, try adopting these smart habits to make your home more tidy and peaceful.
Well, our acts of cleaning and tidying can draw us closer to God. St Thérèse de Lisieux devoted herself to God in the most simple of tasks; scrubbing potatoes and floors, and fulfilling menial duties in her convent. Yet each task that she carried out was a means of purifying her soul, bringing her closer to Christ.
We also know that when there is order around us, it helps us think more clearly and feel more in control of our lives. Even if we’re not particularly gifted at organizing and tidying up, there are little tricks we can incorporate into our regular routine to keep our home looking its best. And don’t forget you can also give your home a spiritual cleanse by inviting a priest to bless it!
