Why a Christian can pray in any situation

The intimacy we have with the Father is the nucleus of our faith and our prayer, says Pope Francis
He spoke of how Christ on the cross cries out in anguish, “My God, my God, why have you abandoned me?”
And yet, even as he felt the weight of sin committed by the human race and experienced the feeling of abandonment, still, he expresses his intimacy with the Father: my God, my God.
In this “my” is the nucleus of the relationship with the Father; here is the nucleus of the faith and of prayer.
The pope said that with this nucleus, a Christian “can pray in any situation.”
He or she can take up the prayers of the Bible, especially the psalms, but a Christian can also pray with the endless expressions that in the millennia of history have surged from the heart of man.
