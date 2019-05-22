Why a Christian can pray in any situation

Pope Francis today concluded the general audience series on the Our Father. His final reflection was about the intimacy that a Christian shares with God.

He spoke of how Christ on the cross cries out in anguish, “My God, my God, why have you abandoned me?”

And yet, even as he felt the weight of sin committed by the human race and experienced the feeling of abandonment, still, he expresses his intimacy with the Father: my God, my God.

In this “my” is the nucleus of the relationship with the Father; here is the nucleus of the faith and of prayer.

The pope said that with this nucleus, a Christian “can pray in any situation.”