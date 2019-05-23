More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

Did Our Lady warn us of the Rwandan genocide?

OUR LADY OF KIBEHO
Przemyslaw Skibinski | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 23, 2019

She appeared in Kibeho, and about a decade after her appearances, the words of Our Lady were sadly fulfilled.

In Kibeho, Rwanda, in 1981, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, Alphonsine Mumureke, heard a heavenly voice calling out to her. She then saw a beautiful woman, who said, “I am the Mother of the Word.” This first apparition occurred in the school cafeteria, and Mumureke later recounted her experience.

The Virgin was not white as She is usually seen in holy pictures. I could not determine the color of Her skin, but She was of incomparable beauty. She was barefoot and had a seamless white dress, and also a white veil on Her head. Her hands were clasped together on Her breast, and Her fingers pointed to the sky. Later, I was told that I was in the dining room. My classmates told me that I was speaking in several languages: French, English, Kinyarwanda, etc.

Similar apparitions were recorded by two other school girls, Nathalie Mukamazimpaka and Marie Claire Mukangango.

The primary message of Our Lady was that of mercy and repentance, revealing herself as “Our Lady of Sorrows.” She especially exhorted the visionaries to pray the Chaplet of the Seven Sorrows.

Read more:
A short guide to praying the Chaplet of the Seven Sorrows of Mary

Yet, the most remarkable aspect of the visions was a prophetic message that would later prove true. On August 19, 1982, the visionaries witnessed “a river of blood, people who were killing each other, abandoned corpses with no one to bury them, a tree all in flames, bodies without their heads.”

The Lady warned the visionaries that if the people did not repent of their sins, that what they saw would take place. Sadly, in 1994, between 500,000 and one million people were slaughtered in Rwanda. The nearby river soon became a “river of blood” as the bodies of the dead were thrown into it.

Even more alarming was Our Lady’s message to Marie Clare, explaining how her message was not reserved for Rwanda, but the whole world.

When I show myself to someone and talk to them, I want to turn to the whole world. If am turning to a parish of Kibeho, it does not mean that I am concerned only for Kibeho or for the Diocese of Butare or for Rwanda, or for the whole of Africa. I am concerned with and turning to the whole world.

The world is evil and rushes towards its ruin. It is about to fall in its abyss. The world is in rebellion against God. Many sins are being committed. There is no love and no peace. If you do not repent and convert your hearts, you will all fall into an abyss.

Many other “visionaries” at the time claimed miraculous messages, but later on the local bishop declared only the initial three visionaries as “authentic,” including the visions of the Rwandan genocide.

In 2001 the Vatican released the report of the bishop, declaring it “worthy of belief.” As with all apparitions of Our Lady, these apparitions are known as “private revelations” and do not require the belief of the faithful.

As in Fatima, the Lady urges us to repent and believe in the Gospel, a central teaching of Jesus that remains constant no matter what is happening in the world.

Read more:
These apparitions were officially approved by the Holy See as “worthy of belief”
Read more:
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Tags:
MiraclesVirgin Mary
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW