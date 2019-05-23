The Girl Scout who helps injured Syrian children

“Every small thing matters, and we all have the power to make a change.”
Haya was 15 years old when she had to flee Syria because of the war. Today, she lives in Los Angeles with her mother and siblings, but Aleppo, her city and that of her people, is always in her heart. As a Girl Scout, she began the “Rise Again” project, which today is a non–profit that helps Syrians “rise again,” by donating prosthetics for children and young people who have been injured as a result of the war. “What I’m doing doesn’t change the conflict in Syria, but it does change the people who are being affected by it.” Through “Rise Again,” Haya has already helped 40 children. “Every small thing matters, and we all have the power to make a change.”
