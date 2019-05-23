More from Aleteia

J-P Mauro
Jim Caviezel gave what may be the greatest Catholic address of the 21st century
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Inspiring Stories

Your chance to see inside the walls of a Dominican cloister

NUN,DOMINICAN SISTERS,CLOISTER
Jeffrey Bruno
Share
Print
Jeffrey Bruno | May 23, 2019

In just 12 months, these nuns of New Jersey managed to plan, fundraise, and expand their monastery.

Click here to launch the slideshow

“And how do you propose to raise the money for this project Sister?” they asked, regarding the proposal to expand their aging monastery. Smiling, she replied, “God will provide!”

And provide He did.

On May 17, in this year marking the 100th anniversary of the Monastery of Our Lady of the Rosary in Summit, New Jersey, beneath a sunny blue sky, the smell of fresh paint was the evidence that their faith and trust were well placed.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin of the Archdiocese of Newark delivered the homily at the dedication Mass. He kidded that compared to the movement of the Roman Curia, the project was done at “light speed.” The sisters had planned, broken ground, and completed a new wing for their aging monastery in a breathtaking 12 months. As one attendee at the dedication put it, “Perhaps the Sisters should consider going into the construction management business!”

The new wing provides some much needed space for the growing order to house postulants and guests, as well as more expansive work spaces for the many activities that the Sisters perform. Handicap access that had been previously lacking was also added, overcoming what had been an immense challenge for those with wheelchairs and walkers in accessing the chapel.

Sr. Mary Magdalene put her skills as woodworker to use by building a dozen or so mission-style beds and tables that will be used for guests. And not to let anything go to waste, she even harvested much of the lumber from the trees that were cut down to make room for the new addition.

Launch the slideshow

While on the surface, this herculean undertaking was truly impressive for this small community of cloistered contemplative nuns, there is here a deeper lesson in faith that far outshines the new marble floors at the entrance.

As the chapel’s capacity crowd stood that day to dedicate this new wing, the hidden message was that every brick, every gallon of paint, every window was, in fact, a gift of Faith.

To say “God will provide” and concretely believe it reveals a degree of faith that is too often overlooked by the world. It’s a faith that’s anchored in trust, and prayed for in love.

It’s the faith that each person is invited to; the relationship that patiently awaits. It’s the faith that could change the world if only it would be fully embraced.

And atop a small hill in Summit, New Jersey, sits a brick and mortar structure that concretely proclaims to the world this truth; a testament to trust, and a miracle of faith.

 

Take a birds eye view of the new wing of the monastery!

Read more:
Why a Christian can pray in any situation

 

Tags:
ChurchVocations
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW