Bike your way to the sanctuary of the patroness of cyclists

The sanctuary of the Madonna del Ghisallo, in Magreglio, near Lake Como, includes a small cycling museum.
Since then, the Madonna del Ghisallo has become the patroness of both the town and those who travel around the northern Italian Alps.
Years later, the hill where the chapel of the Madonna del Ghisallo is built became part of the route of the Giro di Lombardia (a bicycle race that goes around the Italian region), so a local priest, Father Ermelindo Vigano, proposed that Mary, under the title of the Madonna del Ghisallo, be declared Patron Saint of the Cyclists.
Pope Pius XII could not but approve the petition.
Today, the small Sanctuary of the Madonna del Ghisallo also hosts a museum, featuring photographs and memorabilia of some the most remarkable cyclists of all time, and maintains a permanently lit torch, in memory of dead athletes.
