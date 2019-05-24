More from Aleteia

Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Spirituality

Do Guardian Angels know our thoughts?

ANGEL
UMB-O | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Philip Kosloski | May 24, 2019

Are they able to barge into our mind without our knowledge or consent?

Catholics and many Christians believe in the existence of Guardian Angels, whom God has appointed to protect and guide us during our earthly journey. One of the questions that comes along with this belief is regarding the ability of angels to know our thoughts.

Read more:
A visual guide to Guardian Angels: Here’s what you need to know

Are they able to enter into our mind and read our secret thoughts?

The short answer is no. They have not been given special access to our thoughts, whereby they force themselves into our mind. Only God is able to know exactly what is going on in our mind, as he is the creator and sustainer of us all. St. Thomas Aquinas states this clearly in his Summa Theologiae, What is proper to God does not belong to the angels” (I, 57, 4).

However, while angels are not given unrestricted access to our thoughts, we can reveal to them our thoughts in a spiritual way. Philosopher Peter Kreeft writes in his book, Angels and Demons, that you can “will to reveal your thoughts and your secrets to your Guardian Angel by talking to him, as you would talk (pray) to a human saint in heaven or a friend on earth.”

In most cases we need to be the one who reveals our thoughts to our Guardian Angel.

At the same time, our Guardian Angels have very intelligent minds and are experts at the art of observation, much better than us. This means that even though they do not have access to our thoughts without our consent, they can observe us and have a supernatural ability to know what we are thinking by merely being with us. St. Thomas Aquinas explains this as well when he writes, “For thought is sometimes discovered not merely by outward act, but also by change of countenance; and doctors can tell some passions of the soul by the mere pulse” (I, 57, 4).

If we want our Guardian Angel to truly know us and our hidden secrets, we need to talk to them on a regular basis. In this way, our Guardian Angels will be better prepared to protect us and guide us to everlasting life.

Read more:
When are Guardian Angels assigned to protect us?
Read more:
Worried about your children? Say this prayer to their guardian angels
Tags:
AngelsMiracles
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW