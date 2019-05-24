More from Aleteia

Padre Pio’s relics will tour the US and Canada twice in 2019

J-P Mauro | May 24, 2019

Plan your pilgrimage for the veneration of the stigmatic saint.

The relics of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, affectionately known to Catholics as Padre Pio, are being prepared to tour the United States and Canada this summer and will continue in the fall.

The Saint Pio Foundation announced that the two-part tour will run from May 1 to June 15 and, after a brief respite, will resume from September 15 – November 15.

The stigmatic saint’s relics were last brought to North America in 2017, for a tour that drew more than half a million faithful along their many stops. The previous event also captured the attention of major news outlets such FOX NEWS, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and more.

Read more:
“Here comes everybody”: My grace-filled meet-up with Padre Pio’s relics

It is the hope of the Saint Pio Foundation that the 2019 tour will draw even bigger crowds. President and CEO Luciano Lamonarca explained in a prepared statement why the tour is such a valuable experience for North American pilgrims:

“We are indeed grateful to all of those who have helped us to bring the relics of Padre Pio to so many faithful in these past two years,” Lamonarca said. “The most important fact, in our opinion, was that the majority of those attending the tour of the relics of Padre Pio would never be able to travel to San Giovanni Rotondo or Pietrelcina to visit the places where our Saint was born, lived and died. It has, therefore, become a mission for us to enable these faithful devotees to have a ‘spiritual encounter’ with Padre Pio.”

The relics on display for the 2019 tour include Saint Pio’s glove, the crusts of his wounds, cotton gauze bearing his blood stains, a lock of his hair, his mantle, and his handkerchief, which was soaked with his sweat only hours before he died.

Each of the relics are encased in elegant reliquaries, which will be displayed for prayers and veneration. The faithful who visit will be allowed close enough to touch the reliquaries holding the saint’s effects.

The Tour’s Schedule (For more information on each stop, click the link)

May 1 – Diocese of Evansville – St. Philip Parish

May 3 – Diocese of Joliet – St. Bernard Parish

May 8 – Diocese of Des Moines – St. Ambrose Cathedral

May 15 – Diocese of Kansas City – The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

May 19 – Diocese of San Angelo – San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Parish

May 30 – Diocese of Antigonish – St. Theresa Parish

June 1st – Archdiocese of Regina – Holy Rosary Cathedral

June 2 – Archdiocese of Regina – Miller Catholic High School

June 3 – Diocese of Alexandria-Cornwall – Cocathédrale de la Nativité de la Bienheureuse Vierge Marie

June 11 – Diocese of Charlotte- The Cathedral of St. Patrick

June 14 & 15 – Archdiocese of Baltimore – Basilica of the Assumption

September 16th – Diocese of LaFayette, IN – St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

September 21st and 22nd – Archdiocese of New York – St. John the Baptist Church (Info TBD)

September 27th – Archdiocese of Oklahoma City – Christ the King Church

September 29th – Diocese of Sioux Falls – Cathedral of St. Joseph

October 2nd – Diocese of Winona-Rochester – Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

October 5th – Archdiocese of New Orleans – Notre Dame Seminary

October 6th – Diocese of LaFayette – Our Lady of Fatima

October 9th – Diocese of Gaylord – St. Mary Cathedral

October 15th and 16th – Archdiocese of Oregon – St. Mary’s Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and The National Sanctuary of Our Sorrowful Mother (The Grotto) – Day 1Day 2

October 23rd – Diocese of Fargo – Cathedral of St. Mary

November 3rd – Diocese of Colorado Springs – St. Mary Catholic Cathedral

November 7th – Diocese of Yakima – Holy Family Parish

November 9th – Diocese of Gallup – Sacred Heart Cathedral

November 15th – Diocese of Salina – Sacred Heart Cathedral

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIqGMzjJzjE

