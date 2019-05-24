More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Philip Kosloski
What does INRI mean?
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Church

We don’t understand the word “endure” very well, says pope

POPE FRANCIS
Alberto Pizzoli | AFP
Share
Print
Kathleen N. Hattrup | May 24, 2019

Jesus' peace doesn't come from any human tools, but is deeper ... and it brings something more that helps us breathe easier.

Soon-to-be-saint John Henry Newman makes this invitation: “Let us be willing to endure toil and trouble … We live here [on earth] to struggle and to endure. The time of eternal rest will come hereafter.”

And Padre Pio describes it this way:

Let us always be mindful that the earth is a battleground, but in paradise we will receive a crown; the earth is the place of trial, but we will receive a prize above. We are in exile here on earth because heaven is our true home. (June 24, 1915)

Pope Francis took up the theme of “enduring” during a Mass this week in the Casa Santa Marta.

He said:

Peace, the peace of Jesus, teaches us to go forward in life. It teaches us to endure. To endure: a word we don’t understand well — a very Christian word — it means to carry a burden. To endure, to carry the burden of life, the difficulties, the labor, everything, without losing peace; but rather bearing the burden and having the courage to go forward. This can only be understood when there is the Holy Spirit within, who gives us the peace of Jesus.

The pope assured that the kind of peace that Jesus gives through the Holy Spirit accompanies “this life of persecution, of tribulation.”

It is a peace that is “deep down, deep down, very profound …” 

A peace that no one can touch, a peace that is a gift, like the sea that deep down is tranquil, while on the surface there are waves. Living in peace with Jesus is having this experience within, which remains during all trials, all difficulties, all “tribulations.”

But this peace, Pope Francis said, does more than get us through life, enduring and bearing with difficulties.

In fact, he said, “The person who lives this peace never loses their sense of humor.”

They know how to smile at themselves, at others, even when things are dark they know how to smile at everything … this sense of humor which is very close to the grace of God. … that little sense of humor that helps us breathe easier. 

Read more:
Praying this litany will give you peace about the past and future
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW