Pray this prayer to Mary for a peaceful parting from this world

"Be for me the ladder and the way to heaven."
As we do not know when that time will come, it is always appropriate to pray for a “happy death.” One way to do that is to entrust our death to the Virgin Mary and to let her take care of our souls.
While death may seem far-off, life is too short to not prepare in some way for our final parting.
Here is one simple prayer composed by St. Bonaventure for a peaceful parting from this world in the arms of our loving Mother.
Holy Virgin, I beg of you, when my soul shall depart from my body, be pleased to meet and receive it.
Mary, do not refuse me then the grace of being sustained by your sweet presence. Be for me the ladder and the way to heaven, and finally assure me of pardon and eternal rest.
