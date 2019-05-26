End your day in peace with this night prayer

At the end of a long day, it can be difficult to fall asleep. We might have many things on our minds or we may even dread going to sleep because tomorrow will surely bring another uphill battle.

Yet, our days don’t have to end with such desolation. Many saints encourage an evening routine where we examine the day that has passed and recognize the many blessings of the day. This exercise can put us in a much better disposition and reminds us of God’s providential care.

Below is one such night prayer from the St. Vincent’s Manual that focuses in a particular way on the heart of Jesus. If you are looking for a new bedtime routine, try this prayer and rest in the peace of Christ.