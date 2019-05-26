End your day in peace with this night prayer

Look back over your day and prepare for the next, underneath God's watchful care.
Yet, our days don’t have to end with such desolation. Many saints encourage an evening routine where we examine the day that has passed and recognize the many blessings of the day. This exercise can put us in a much better disposition and reminds us of God’s providential care.
Below is one such night prayer from the St. Vincent’s Manual that focuses in a particular way on the heart of Jesus. If you are looking for a new bedtime routine, try this prayer and rest in the peace of Christ.
Let us enter in spirit into the adorable heart of Jesus; let us place ourselves in the presence of God; let us adore him and give him thanks for all the benefits we have received from him particularly this day.
God, we adore thee through the sacred heart of thy Divine Son, as our Creator and Sovereign Good; we give thee thanks for all thy mercies to us, spiritual and temporal, general and particular, but more especially for the favors bestowed on us this day. May thy holy name be eternally praised and glorified, and may we never be ungrateful for thy bounties.
We love thee, above all things, with our whole heart and soul, purely for thyself, and we desire to love thee, as the blessed do in heaven. We also love our neighbor, for thy sake, as we love ourselves. And we sincerely forgive all who have injured us, and ask pardon of all whom we have injured.
Sweet Jesus receive our souls! May the Blessed Virgin Mary, St. Joseph, and all the Saints and Angels, glorify and love the Sacred Heart of Jesus for us this night, and pray for us to our Lord, that we may be preserved during it from all sin and evil.
St. Michael, defend us in the day of battle, that we may not be lost at the dreadful judgment. O Angels of God, to whose care we are committed by the Supreme Clemency, enlighten, govern and defend us, this night, from all sin and danger.
Save us, O Lord, while we are awake and during our sleep, that we may watch with Christ, and rest in peace. Amen.
