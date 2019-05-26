More from Aleteia

Culture

New track from Unspoken’s upcoming album is bound to be a hit

J-P Mauro

Only one month from the release of "Reason," the latest single has us excited.

You are not alone
All of Heaven’s on your side
Every prayer is heard
Your rescue’s coming just in time

Just one month before the release of their first album in three years, Unspoken has released their latest single, “Help Is On The Way.” The single comes after the release of the title track, “Reason,” which is still standing strong at its peak position of 27 on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs.

Read more:
Christian band Unspoken releases title track of new album, ‘Reason’

The album, Reason, is set to drop on June 21, and their title track is already receiving a lot of radio play. It has been the most added song among AC stations four weeks in a row. As the song is just under three minutes, it is perfect for radio play.

“Help Is On The Way” is driven by a haunting guitar line while lead singer Chad Mattson sings of heavenly support during times of strife. Unspoken expertly builds the song with dynamic changes and intense percussion rhythms which give the song a sense of urgency.

The group received help from several big names in the industry, such as Tedd T. (For KING & COUNTRY), Chris Stevens (Toby Mac), David Spencer (Hunter Hayes), and Jeff Pardo (Ben Rector) who all joined together to produce Reason. Of the album, lead singer Chad Mattson said:

“The big takeaway of the album is that you’re loved, you’re valued, that God is mindful of you, and that he cares about every detail of your lives,” Mattson describes. “Believe what God says about you. That’s what I’m trying to do on this record, in this season of life—believe all of the truths God says and let that voice be louder than anything else our culture throws at us. We have a reason to believe God to show up in mighty ways in our lives.”

The album doesn’t release until June 21, but it is already available for pre-order. For more information, visit their website.

