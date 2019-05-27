More from Aleteia

Cerith Gardiner
12 Things every Catholic woman should have in her purse
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Philip Kosloski
Worried about your children? Place them under the protection of St. Joseph with this prayer

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Church

Blessing from the oncology ward: New priest celebrates his first Holy Mass

KSIĄDZ MICHAŁ ŁOS FDP
Orioniści - Prowincja Polska/Facebook
Share
Print
Aleteia | May 27, 2019

Fr. Michał Łos received a dispensation to have his ordination moved forward, given his health

“On Friday, May 24, on the hospital bed of the oncology ward in the Military Hospital in Warsaw, a very ill Michał, cleric of the Orionine Fathers, was ordained diaconate and priest through the hands of Bishop Marek Solarczyk” – writes the Sons of Divine Providence on the facebook profile of the Polish Province of the Congregation.

The day before, Father Michał Łos took his perpetual vows of chastity, obedience, poverty, and special loyalty to the Pope.

 

 

As reported by gosc.pl, Father Michał Łos comes from Dąbrowa Tarnowska, a town in the south of Poland. His illness began this year before Easter but has progressed very quickly. Due to his serious health condition of the cleric, in his last year of the Theological Seminary of the Association of the Catholic Apostolate in Ołtarzew, it was decided to speed up religious vows and ordinations.

“Michał wanted to be a priest and say Holy Mass at least once,” said the provincial priest Krzysztof Miś in conversation with the Catholic newspaper, the Gość Niedzielny.

On Sunday, his desire was fulfilled.

 

 

The Orionists have posted the video on social media, in which Fr. Łos thanks you for your prayers and gives his first priestly blessing.

Praise be Jesus Christ! Thank you all for the prayers and I still ask for them. I bless you all in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.

 

 

Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW