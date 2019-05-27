More from Aleteia

Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Cerith Gardiner
10 Inspiring people who found success later in life
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples

Not Prepared to Donate?

Here are 5 ways you can still help Aleteia:

  1. Pray for our team and the success of our mission
  2. Talk about Aleteia in your parish
  3. Share Aleteia content with friends and family
  4. Turn off your ad blockers when you visit
  5. Subscribe to our free newsletter and read us daily
Thank you!
Team Aleteia

Subscribe

Aleteia
Pray
Editor's choice
Newsletter
Matthew Green
Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a millionaire takes notice
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Matthew Green
Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us all to re-examine our assumptions
Aleteia
The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart of a dying man
J-P Mauro
World’s smallest baby, born at 8.6 ounces, goes home happy and healthy
Philip Kosloski
This Marian apparition in Egypt was witnessed by at least 250,000 people
Lifestyle

How being unemployed changed my life for the better

WOMAN THINKING
GaudiLab | Shutterstock
Share
Print
Lillian Fallon | May 27, 2019

They were some of my hardest days, but they forced me to do something I had never done before.

“What if this is all there is for me?” I asked in a Walmart parking lot. Sitting in my parents’ car, I leaned against the steering wheel and looked out at the glowing Walmart sign. The parking lot was jam packed. Cars circled like vultures, waiting for a spot. People shuffled out of the sliding doors in sweatpants and slippers, gripping receipts and pushing carts full of flat screen TVs, plastic shelves, and sequin flip pillows.

I had been unemployed for seven months. I left New York City after four years of working as an editor at a magazine in the heart of Manhattan. I was back in my parents’ house in the small town I grew up in. I sat in the same wheezing old car I learned to drive in, in the same clothes I wore in high school.

After months of ignored job applications submitted to Linkedin, I realized this may be it. “This” being an average life. Life in a small town, driving around a Walmart parking lot at 10 p.m., a frozen pizza and pint of ice cream in the back seat, hair permanently in a messy bun (and probably not washed).

I looked out at the modern Americana landscape before me, the epitome of suburban banality in my estimation. For years, I pictured my future like a montage scene from The Devil Wears Prada… Fabulous outfits changing in tempo with upbeat music as I crossed the busy New York streets on my way to cocktails, important business meetings, and rooftop parties. For a little while my life was like that, but then it came to a screeching halt and I was just a girl in pilling sweatpants on her way to RedBox.

As I sat in the parking lot, a thought slammed into my consciousness like a book dropping in an empty room: “When dreams don’t come true and we have nothing else — what’s left?”

Months of unanswered prayers and the complete unraveling of my pride and identity eventually brought me to a crossroads. In that sobering moment, I resolved that I had to find a way to be happy. I had to. If other people could find happiness in a normal life, that meant something. They didn’t need a dream or success to make them happy. Their happiness wasn’t contingent upon superficial success or achieving a dream.

“So if people can find happiness in a simple life, they must find joy in simple things, right?” I thought to myself as I drove home. That week I started focusing on the little things — things I disregarded in the past as being less important than pursuing a high-caliber career.

One day I found myself at my neighbor’s house for hours, just laughing and hanging out. I came over for coffee in the morning and ended up spending the whole day, living in the moment. My days started following that formula. I began learning guitar, writing for publications I loved, investing in my relationships, and talking to God. All of these simple, “enjoying the moment” moments added up until one day, I realized I was happy. Happy without the fancy New York apartment, without an expensive wardrobe, without a high-powered career.

I wasn’t asking, “How am I going to get what I want?” but, “What really matters?” When I stopped obsessively pursuing my dream, it really came down to one thing — getting to heaven. When we strip away our pursuits for earthly success, what do we have left? Well, the only thing that matters — the only thing that has ever mattered, really.

Whenever we reach a season of suffering in life, we inevitably question the purpose of it all. Why is this happening? What is the meaning of anything? For me, the suffering of prolonged unemployment forced me to think about the big picture and what life is really about. And just like that, the priorities of my life re-organized like Tetris blocks. Suddenly, I didn’t want an important career in a fast-paced city, I didn’t crave success and recognition. I just wanted to find meaning in the day-to-day. When I reflect on it, I think I’ve always been the happiest when appreciating the little things.

We all reach crossroads, when we must decide to see the worst or best in a difficult situation. God’s greatest promise is that good can come from bad, but we do have free will. We must choose to pursue the good.

While that period of unemployment was probably one of the hardest times of my life, it forced me to find real joy and I wouldn’t trade that for all the success in the world.

Read more:
5 People skills everyone needs for success on the job
Read more:
7 Reasons workers decide to leave their job
Tags:
Personal GrowthWork
Aleteia's Top 10
  1. Most Read
  2. Matthew Green
    Boy doing his homework under a streetlight goes viral, and a …
  3. Aleteia
    26-year-old twins ordained to the priesthood side by side on the …
  4. John Burger
    “Ave Maria” as you have never heard it before
  5. Tom Hoopes
    This June, let’s spread the image of Christ’s love
  6. Matthew Green
    Dad with Down syndrome inspires his son — and teaches us …
  7. Philip Kosloski
    Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer …
  8. Philip Kosloski
    When an anti-Christian man stabbed the Blessed Sacrament in …
  9. Philip Kosloski
    Pray this Psalm to help fall asleep in peace
  10. Philip Kosloski
    Here’s why St. Anthony is invoked to find lost things
  11. Aleteia
    The Eucharistic miracle of Sokolka: The host is tissue from heart …
Keep Reading
Newsletter
Get Aleteia delivered to your inbox. Subscribe here.
ALL RECOMMENDED ITEMS
Editor’s Choice
Philip Kosloski
This map illustrates 500 years of Mary’s apparitions
Philip Kosloski
Cover your children with God’s protection with this prayer from the Bible
Aleteia
Incredible photos of Saint Therese of Lisieux taken by her sister, Celine
Tom Hoopes
Catholic parish dos and don’ts from millennials
Marzena Devoud
The 12 secrets of happy couples
J-P Mauro
Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet looks eerily similar to a Catholic relic
Aleteia offers you this space to comment on articles. This space should always reflect Aleteia values.
[See Comment Policy]
Readers like you contribute to Aleteia's Mission.

Since our inception in 2012, Aleteia’s readership has grown rapidly worldwide. Our team is committed to a mission of providing articles that enrich, inspire and inform a Catholic life. That's why we want our articles to be freely accessible to everyone, but we need your help to do that. Quality journalism has a cost (more than selling ads on Aleteia can cover). That's why readers like you make a major difference by donating as little as $3 a month.

DONATE NOW